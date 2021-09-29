Los Angeles Philharmonic Makes Return To Walt Disney Concert Hall Next Month

Los Angeles Philharmonic Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil return to Walt Disney Concert Hall, heralding the long-awaited resumption of live concerts at the iconic venue.

The 2021/22 season kicks off Saturday, October 9, with LA Phil Homecoming Concert & Gala as Dudamel leads the orchestra on the stage of Walt Disney Concert Hall for the first time in 579 days. The program features vocalist Cynthia Erivo and pianist Seong-Jin Cho, and the world premiere of an LA Phil-commissioned work for orchestra by Gabriela Ortiz, Kauyumari. The new piece begins Ortiz' one-year curatorship of the multi-year Pan-American Music Initiative (PAMI), celebrating the explosive creativity of music found across the Americas that will run throughout the season.

This milestone season continues with programs that reflect on the profundity of our cultural moment by examining themes of life, death and transcendence in music. Dudamel first explores the richly colored, harmonically searching music of the late Romantic era in its metamorphosis into modernism (October 14-17). Arnold Schoenberg's Transfigured Night will be paired with Richard Strauss's Four Last Songs-featuring soprano Golda Schultz-and Death and Transfiguration. These performances are supported by the Lloyd E. Rigler-Lawrence E. Deutsch Foundation.

Dudamel conducts the orchestra in Mahler's Symphony No. 4 (featuring soloist Camilla Tilling) on a program combining it with the world premiere of Steven Mackey's LA Phil-commissioned Shivaree: Fantasy for Trumpet and Orchestra, featuring soloist Thomas Hooten, LA Phil Principal Trumpet and M. David and Diane Paul Chair, as well as Jessie Montgomery's Strum (October 21-24).

Throughout the rest of the 2021/22 season, Gustavo Dudamel conducts a dozen wide-ranging programs, including the world premiere of Thomas Adès' complete Dante (an LA Phil commission supported by the Lenore S. and Bernard A. Greenberg Fund) as part of the Gen X Festival (April 2022), two world premieres by Gabriela Ortiz, programs for PAMI (spring 2022) pairing Stravinsky's major ballet scores (The Rite of Spring, Petrushka, The Firebird) with ballet and film scores by Ginastera (Estancia), Villa-Lobos (Uirapuru), and Revueltas (La noche de los Mayas) and a season-capping Power to the People! festival (spring 2022), including the world premiere and LA Phil commission of a new work for orchestra by Angélica Negrón, alongside William Grant Still's Symphony No. 1, "Afro-American."