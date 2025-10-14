Los Angeles Performing Arts Conservatory Expands Into Historic Theatre of Arts Campus, Welcomes Esteemed Faculty

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Los Angeles Performing Arts Conservatory (LAPAC) has officially expanded into the historic facilities formerly occupied by the Theatre of Arts (TOA) in Hollywood, ushering in a new era for the acclaimed conservatory. This strategic move enhances LAPAC’s ability to train the next generation of actors, performers, and filmmakers in a space steeped in Los Angeles theatre history.

The new campus offers state-of-the-art rehearsal studios, performance venues, and production equipment, combining the prestige of TOA’s longstanding reputation with LAPAC’s forward-thinking approach to arts education. The transition also includes the addition of several distinguished TOA faculty members, further strengthening LAPAC’s curriculum with their professional experience and mentorship.

“This is a transformative moment for LAPAC,” said Natalia Lazarus, Executive Director of LAPAC. “Not only are we expanding our physical footprint, but we’re also deepening our educational impact by integrating the passion and talent of respected TOA faculty. We’re excited to honor the legacy of Theatre of Arts while continuing to innovate for today’s performing arts landscape.”

The enhanced Hollywood campus allows LAPAC to broaden its program offerings and expand enrollment while maintaining its hallmark focus on individualized instruction, real-world preparation, and artistic excellence.

At a time when several performing arts institutions — including the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and the New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts — have closed their doors, LAPAC’s boutique model has not only endured but thrived. The conservatory now welcomes students displaced by recent closures as well as new applicants seeking comprehensive training that integrates classical craft with cutting-edge technology.

Students at LAPAC can now access programs ranging from Motion Capture Acting Training in a 25-camera studio and three-camera showcases streamed to industry professionals, to stand-up comedy performances at iconic Los Angeles venues — all while continuing to receive rigorous classical training. The conservatory also houses screenwriting and filmmaking programs, creating a collaborative hub for multidisciplinary creatives under one roof.

LAPAC will celebrate its expansion with an open house and showcase event later this year, welcoming alumni, industry guests, and the public to explore its revitalized Hollywood home.

For more information, visit www.lapac.edu.

