Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra's Orchestral Series to Launch with TRAILBLAZERS: MARTÍN + BRAHMS + BAUER

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra’s 2024/25 Orchestral Series will launch with TRAILBLAZERS: MARTÍN + BRAHMS + BAUER, featuring Music Director Jaime Martín conducting Brahms’ sunny yet wistful Symphony No. 2 in D major on Saturday, October 19, 7:30 pm, at Glendale’s Alex Theatre, and Sunday, October 20, 4 pm, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. Additionally, LACO presents the program on Monday, October 21, 2024, 7:30 pm, at Santa Barbara’s Granada Theatre, appearing courtesy of the Community Arts Music Association of Santa Barbara on its prestigious International Series to open the organization’s 106th concert season.

Guest artist Thomas Bauer is spotlighted on Mahler’s deeply personal song cycle Songs of a Wayfarer, a masterpiece arranged for chamber orchestra by Schoenberg.

Martín begins the program with Haydn’s sixth symphony, “Morning,” the first in a triptych of early Haydn symphonies portraying the times of day.

LACO recognizes the generous support of the Colburn Foundation. The Orchestra also receives public funding via grants from the National Endowment for the Arts; State of California; California Arts Council; the Los Angeles County Arts Commission; City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs; Perenchio Foundation; and Walter J. + Holly O. Thomson Foundation. LACO gratefully acknowledges Hogan Lovells US LLP for generous pro bono support. Steinway is the official piano of Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra.

TRAILBLAZERS: MARTÍN + BRAHMS + BAUER is made possible, in part, with the generous support from Peggy + Jack Falcon.

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N Santa Monica Boulevard, Beverly Hills, CA 90210. Alex Theatre is located at 216 N. Brand Boulevard, Glendale, CA 91203. The Granada Theatre is located at 1214 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101.



For information and tickets ($40-$164 at Alex Theatre and the Wallis; $41-$123 at Granada Theatre), please visit www.laco.org or call 213 221 3920.

