Long Beach Symphony to Present BEACH BOYS EXPERIENCE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Long Beach Symphony will transport audiences back to the golden era of surf, sun, and sand with Endless Summer's "Beach Boys Experience." Celebrating the launch of its 90th season, on Saturday, September 28th, Long Beach Symphony will bring the timeless music of The Beach Boys to life at the Long Beach Arena, blending the classic rock harmonies and sounds with the rich, full orchestration that only a symphony can provide.

Under the baton of Morihiko Nakahara, Endless Summer will deliver a “totally chill” evening of music that captures the essence of California's most beloved rock band. Audiences will be treated to a symphonic journey through The Beach Boys' greatest hits with the likes of chart-toppers "Good Vibrations," "Surfin' USA," "California Girls," and "Wouldn't It Be Nice" that defined a generation.

A Celebration of Musical Legacy

The Beach Boys have been celebrated for over five decades as pioneers of the California sound, with their lush harmonies, uplifting spirit, and timeless appeal. There's no better way to culminate the 2024 summer than with this concert that will pay tribute to their groundbreaking contributions to music and also showcase the orchestral arrangements in bringing new life to these classic songs.

"The renowned harmonies of The Beach Boys are present in this unique fusion of rock and symphony,” said Kelly Ruggirello, President of Long Beach Symphony. “Our audience will experience the music they love in a new and powerful way while enjoying picnicking and dancing, honoring The Beach Boys' enduring legacy."

Event Details

Date: Saturday, September 28th

Time: Doors open at 6PM for indoor picnicking. Concert begins at 7:30PM

Dining: Bring your own food and libations or pre-order for table delivery at https://longbeachsymphony.org/dining/

Dance Floors are set up at the sides of the stage. Bring your dancing shoes and smooth beach vibes!

Location: Long Beach Arena, 300 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90802

Tickets: Tickets for this concert start at $35. The full Pops 5-concert series subscription starts at just $104 and includes access to 50% off parking, exchangeable tickets, and a dining discount card. Visit https://aabn.short.gy/QIs5qo or call at (562) 436-3203, ext. 1.

Best seats go first, as do those for subscribers. Audiences are encouraged to secure their tickets early.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL