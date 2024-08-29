Long Beach Symphony to Present BEACH BOYS EXPERIENCE

The event will take place on September 28.
Long Beach Symphony will transport audiences back to the golden era of surf, sun, and sand with Endless Summer's "Beach Boys Experience." Celebrating the launch of its 90th season, on Saturday, September 28th, Long Beach Symphony will bring the timeless music of The Beach Boys to life at the Long Beach Arena, blending the classic rock harmonies and sounds with the rich, full orchestration that only a symphony can provide.
Under the baton of Morihiko Nakahara, Endless Summer will deliver a “totally chill” evening of music that captures the essence of California's most beloved rock band. Audiences will be treated to a symphonic journey through The Beach Boys' greatest hits with the likes of chart-toppers "Good Vibrations," "Surfin' USA," "California Girls," and "Wouldn't It Be Nice" that defined a generation.
The Beach Boys have been celebrated for over five decades as pioneers of the California sound, with their lush harmonies, uplifting spirit, and timeless appeal. There's no better way to culminate the 2024 summer than with this concert that will pay tribute to their groundbreaking contributions to music and also showcase the orchestral arrangements in bringing new life to these classic songs.
"The renowned harmonies of The Beach Boys are present in this unique fusion of rock and symphony,” said Kelly Ruggirello, President of Long Beach Symphony. “Our audience will experience the music they love in a new and powerful way while enjoying picnicking and dancing, honoring The Beach Boys' enduring legacy."
Videos