Long Beach Playhouse To Present August Wilson’s GEM OF THE OCEAN

Long Beach Playhouse will present GEM OF THE OCEAN by August Wilson, running February 21 through March 21, 2026. The production is part of Wilson’s ten-play Pittsburgh Cycle, which chronicles African American life across the 20th century.

Set in 1904, GEM OF THE OCEAN centers on Aunt Ester, a 285-year-old matriarch who offers spiritual guidance to members of her community. The play follows Citizen Barlow, a young man seeking redemption, alongside figures such as Solly Two Kings, a former enslaved man and Union Army scout. The title refers to a mythical slave ship that becomes a vessel for memory and reckoning. The play blends naturalism with mysticism and magical realism to explore history, community, and responsibility. The work was nominated for five Tony Awards in 2005, including Best Play.

Producing Artistic Director Sean Gray said the narrative is propelled by the death of a mill worker who chooses to drown rather than face a false arrest, an event that reverberates through the entire community. Executive Director Madison Mooney described the play as a foundational work within Wilson’s canon, noting its blend of humor and emotional weight.

The production is directed by Rovin Jay, who previously directed The Piano Lesson at Long Beach Playhouse. Jay has more than two decades of experience in Southern California theatre and also serves on the Playhouse’s Board of Directors.

The seven-member cast includes Daphne Jones, Asim Rashad, Deacon Hampton, Chaunice Hendking, Dan White, and Gary Gibson, all making their Playhouse debuts, alongside returning company member Bob Baumsten.

Special Events

A pay-what-you-can performance will be offered on Thursday, February 19. A $10 preview performance takes place Friday, February 20. Opening Night on February 21 includes a post-show champagne reception with the cast, sponsored by the Port of Long Beach.

Ticketing Information

Performances take place at Long Beach Playhouse. Ticket prices range from $20 to $32, with discounts available for seniors and students. Tickets may be purchased at lbplayhouse.org or by calling 562-494-1014, option 1. Service fees apply to online purchases.