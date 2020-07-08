Lizard Tongue Men Present A New Whacky Comedy Series Via Zoom

Lizard Creative Productions welcomes you to their preview show titled 'LIZARD TONGUE MEN'. A new weekly Saturday night comedy show beginning 07/18/20 where guys from all around the globe display their unique, talented, tongue tricks for you!

All you tongue connoisseur's are in for a treat tonight as these handsome men roll, twist, bend, curl, touch their noses and chins, and more with their talented tongues. We hope you enjoy this new whacky, fun entertainment tonight. Please answer the poll questions before the show begins.

We will have a live talkback right after the performance where you will get to speak to the actors. There will also be an introduction of the guys we have in store for you over the upcoming weeks on LIZARD TONGUE MEN!

