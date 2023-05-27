Lin Shaye to Debut Solo Show TRIPPING ON LIFE at The Hollywood Fringe in June

Rugolo Entertainment and Buchwald have announced the highly anticipated staged reading of “Tripping on Life," written and performed by the legendary Lin Shaye. Directed by Robert Galinsky, the solo show will be showcased as a staged reading at this year's prestigious Hollywood Fringe Festival. Audiences will be mesmerized by Lin Shaye's unique talent and the emotions of a woman's life forever changed by a tumultuous event in 1968.

"Tripping on Life" is an introspective exploration of personal growth set against the backdrop of the vibrant and transformative 1960s. Known for its political outrage, artistic expression, and unconventional love, the era set the stage for a life-altering experience that shaped Lin Shaye's journey. Through her powerful reading and performance, Shaye shares her intimate story, delving into the depths of emotion and resilience.

The creative team behind "Tripping on Life" includes Sound Design by Lee Landey and Light Artist Consultant Joshua White, of the"Joshua Light Show." Produced by Robert Galinsky, Gina Rugolo, and the Hollywood Fringe Festival, and Executive Produced by Lin Shaye, this reading promises to be an immersive and unforgettable theatrical experience.

Lin Shaye, renowned as both an icon of the absurd and the macabre, showcases her extraordinary versatility in "Tripping on Life." With a filmography spanning from the classic "A Nightmare on Elm Street" and "Critters" to iconic roles in "Dumb & Dumber," "Kingpin," and "There's Something About Mary," Shaye's dynamic performances have captivated audiences worldwide. Named the official "Godmother of Horror" by Wizard World Comic Con, Shaye's portrayal in James Wan's "Insidious" franchise, which grossed over half a billion dollars globally, solidified her status as a beloved figure in the genre. Recent highlights include a Daytime Emmy win for her appearance on Netflix's "Eastsiders" and memorable roles in Supermassive's hit horror videogame "The Quarry" and Showtime's "Penny Dreadful: City of Angels."

Robert Galinsky, the visionary director and producer of "Tripping on Life," is a multifaceted talent recognized for his contributions to theater, poetry, and incarcerated activism. His impressive body of work includes directing and co-writing over 50 TEDx Talks, debuting Off-Broadway at the renowned Cherry Lane Theater with the critically acclaimed solo show "The Bench, A Homeless Love Story," and speaking at Oxford University on his work with incarcerated teenagers. Galinsky's expertise in coaching and directing extends to notable individuals such as 50 Cent, Noah Emmerich, Chelsea Clinton, and NFL Hall of Famer Edgerrin James.

"Tripping on Life" will be showcased at the esteemed Hudson Backstage Theatre @ Hudson Theatres, located at 6539 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90038.

Performance are:

Tuesday, June 6 @ 6:30pm

Saturday, June 10 @ 1:30pm

Saturday, June 10 @ 6:30pm

Sunday, June 11 @ 5:30pm

The running time is 59 minutes

Tickets are available for $20 and can be purchased at Click Here.

Learn more at TrippingOnLifeThePlay.com