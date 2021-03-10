Life Group LA Presents Free Zoom Seminar COVID-19 & HIV: NATURES MEDICINE: ESSENTIAL OILS FOR SELF-CARE AND IMMUNE SUPPORT

A free zoom seminar this Friday, March 12, 2021 from 12:00-2:00pm PT. This week's event covers: Natures Medicine: Essential oils for self-care and immune support with guest speaker, Jessica Lotus Lourie, LICSW. Produced by Life Group LA.

This week's topic explorers the world of natural medicines with the world of essential oils for self-care and immune support.

This event is free but does require registering prior to the event at http://www.lifegroupla.org/zoom An email will be sent to you with all the Zoom information on March 12, 2021 at 9am pst

Jessica Lotus Lourie, LICSW Jessica is an aromatherapist and wellness coach and teaches people how to use essential oils for physical and emotional wellness. You can find her on Instagram at @lightandlotus.

The Life Group LA is a powerful coalition of people focused on the spiritual, emotional and physical well-being of people living with HIV and those who support them through education, empowerment and emotional support. Our work is to assist people so that they may make informed choices and decisions regarding their healthcare and personal well-being.

Founded in 2005 Life Group LA provides free of charge, much needed information and emotional support through medical forums, emotional support groups and the POZ Life Weekend Seminar. All services are offered in a non-judgmental and safe environment with compassion and understanding.

Safety, respect and confidentiality are the cornerstones of our philosophy. We accomplish this by providing trained support group facilitators for our emotional support groups and our POZ Life Weekend Seminar. These facilitators have been trained in the art of active listening and conduct themselves with empathy and compassion.

In a time when the HIV epidemic has surpassed its 35th year and new HIV infections continue to occur on a daily basis, now more than ever we must continue the struggle against HIV/AIDS.