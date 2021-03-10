Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Life Group LA Presents Free Zoom Seminar COVID-19 & HIV: NATURES MEDICINE: ESSENTIAL OILS FOR SELF-CARE AND IMMUNE SUPPORT

This week's topic explorers the world of natural medicines with the world of essential oils for self-care and immune support.  

Mar. 10, 2021  

Life Group LA Presents Free Zoom Seminar COVID-19 & HIV: NATURES MEDICINE: ESSENTIAL OILS FOR SELF-CARE AND IMMUNE SUPPORT

A free zoom seminar this Friday, March 12, 2021 from 12:00-2:00pm PT. This week's event covers: Natures Medicine: Essential oils for self-care and immune support with guest speaker, Jessica Lotus Lourie, LICSW. Produced by Life Group LA.

This week's topic explorers the world of natural medicines with the world of essential oils for self-care and immune support.

This event is free but does require registering prior to the event at http://www.lifegroupla.org/zoom An email will be sent to you with all the Zoom information on March 12, 2021 at 9am pst

Jessica Lotus Lourie, LICSW Jessica is an aromatherapist and wellness coach and teaches people how to use essential oils for physical and emotional wellness. You can find her on Instagram at @lightandlotus.

The Life Group LA is a powerful coalition of people focused on the spiritual, emotional and physical well-being of people living with HIV and those who support them through education, empowerment and emotional support. Our work is to assist people so that they may make informed choices and decisions regarding their healthcare and personal well-being.

Founded in 2005 Life Group LA provides free of charge, much needed information and emotional support through medical forums, emotional support groups and the POZ Life Weekend Seminar. All services are offered in a non-judgmental and safe environment with compassion and understanding.

Safety, respect and confidentiality are the cornerstones of our philosophy. We accomplish this by providing trained support group facilitators for our emotional support groups and our POZ Life Weekend Seminar. These facilitators have been trained in the art of active listening and conduct themselves with empathy and compassion.

In a time when the HIV epidemic has surpassed its 35th year and new HIV infections continue to occur on a daily basis, now more than ever we must continue the struggle against HIV/AIDS.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Ryan Steele
Ryan Steele
Derrick Davis
Derrick Davis
Brennyn Lark
Brennyn Lark

Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories
TONIGHTS THE NIGHT Encore Benefit Performance Streams One Night Only This Saturday Photo

TONIGHT'S THE NIGHT Encore Benefit Performance Streams One Night Only This Saturday

Eva And Marc Stern Establish New Award To Honor Excellence Among LA Operas Family Of Artis Photo

Eva And Marc Stern Establish New Award To Honor Excellence Among LA Opera's Family Of Artists

VIDEO: Ian Jenkins, MD, Author Of “Three Dads And A Baby” Stops By TAWKIN WITH Photo

VIDEO: Ian Jenkins, MD, Author Of “Three Dads And A Baby” Stops By TAWKIN' WITH THE ROSES

Lakeshore Records Set To Release SAS RED NOTICE - ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK Photo

Lakeshore Records Set To Release SAS RED NOTICE - ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK


More Hot Stories For You

  • La Monnaie De Munt Presents THE KING AND HIS FAVORITE
  • La Monnaie De Munt Presents THE QUEEN AND HER FAVOURITE
  • La Monnaie De Munt Announces Auditions
  • La Monnaie / De Munt - Brussel MOZART SYMPHONY 39