Latino Theater Company to Reprises WHITTIER BOULEVARD

Latino Theater Company will bring back Whittier Boulevard, the critically acclaimed, ensemble-devised “Chicano Noir” satire that employs the company’s trademark blend of comedy, drama, music, dance and theatrical magic to explore ageism — and the divine that exists within us all. It’s Los Angeles in 2042, and years of fires, torrential rain, anarchy and bloodshed have led to a totalitarian city-state where the elderly disappear, their stories forgotten.

When authorities make a surprise visit to the home of faded Chicana starlet Veronica Del Rio on the eve of her 75th birthday, she enlists the help of her loudmouth nurse, a kindhearted policeman-fan, and a down-on-his-luck poet. Will Veronica disappear and be forgotten before she finds true love?

The production was created by Evelina Fernández, Sal López, Geoffrey Rivas, Lucy Rodriguez and José Luis Valenzuela.

The play is directed by Jose Luis Valenzuela, and stars Evelina Fernández, Zilah Mendoza, Geoffrey Rivas, Eduardo Robledo.

Previews: Sept. 12 and Sept. 13

Performances: Sept. 14 – Oct. 20

Photo credit: Grettel Cortes Photography

