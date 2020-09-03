Latino Theater Company Streams 'Sneak Peek' Reading of SHE by Marlow Wyatt

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The reading will stream from Sept. 11 – Sept. 20.

Sep. 3, 2020  
Latino Theater Company presents SHE - A "sneak-peek" reading of a new coming-of-age drama by Los Angeles-based, emerging playwright Marlow Wyatt. In a small town filled with poverty and neglect, 13-year-old SHE escapes by re-imagining her reality through poetry, until - forced to make her own way - she discovers that dreams cost... and you don't always pay with money. Latino Theater Company's previously announced on-stage world premiere of SHE has been postponed until next year. The reading on Friday, Sept. 11 will be preceded by a live, online conversation with the artists on Thursday, Sept. 10; the reading and the conversation will each stream for 10 days.

DETAILS:

WHO:
• Written by Marlow Wyatt
• Directed by Imani
• Starring Lorenz Arnell, Lavonda Elam, Juanita Jennings, Derek Shaun, Camille Spirlin, Karen Malina White
• Tech / Sound / Editor: Linwood Booker,
• Presented by The Latino Theater Company

WHEN:
• reading of SHE on Friday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET, streaming through Sunday, Sept. 20 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
• an online conversation with the artists will precede the reading on Thursday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET and stream for 10 days.

HOW:
Streaming at www.thelatc.org/

TICKET PRICE:
FREE



