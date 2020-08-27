Latino Theater Company Streams Archival Recording of Fully-Staged Production of LA OLLA

View LA OLLA on demand for 10 days: Sept. 1-Sept. 10.

Tune in to La Olla - an archival video presentation of the Latino Theater Company's 2016 production. A bit player in a shady 1950s L.A. nightclub finds a pot full of cash in this adaptation, by Evelina Fernández, of the Roman comedy, The Pot of Gold by Plautus. Inspired by the Rumberas films of the golden age of Mexican Cinema, the LTC incorporates its distinctive style of comedy, music, dance and imagery to explore one of the most basic aspects of human behavior: greed.



WHO:



• Written by Evelina Fernández

• Directed by José Luis Valenzuela

• Starring Esperanza America, Evelina Fernández, Fidel Gomez, Castulo Guerra, Sal Lopez, Xavi Moreno, Geoffrey Rivas, Lucy Rodriguez

• Choreography by Urbanie Lucero

• Scenic Design by Yee Eun Nam

• Lighting Design by Pablo Santiago

• Sound Design by John Zalewski

• Projection Design by Yee Eun Nam and Pablo Santiago

• Presented by The Latino Theater Company



WHEN:

• ON DEMAND: Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET thru Thursday, Sept. 10 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

• A follow-up, online conversation with the artists will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET, and remain available on demand for 10 days.



HOW:

Streaming at www.thelatc.org/



TICKET PRICE:

FREE



OTHER:

Performed in English with Spanish subtitles

Photo credit: Grettel Cortes

