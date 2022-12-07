Langson IMCA Presents New Exhibition BRUTON SISTERS: MODERNISM IN THE MAKING

UCI Jack and Shanaz Langson Institute and Museum of California Art (Langson IMCA) is presenting The Bruton Sisters: Modernism in the Making, a new exhibition organized by guest curator Wendy Van Wyck Good.

An author, librarian, archivist, and historian, Good is the leading expert on Margaret, Esther, and Helen Bruton-pioneering artists who propelled the advancement of modern art in California. The presentation, which includes related works by several of their contemporaries, reveals the Bruton sisters' innovative use of materials, creative approach to design, and fruitful collaborative process. This is the first group exhibition of the Bruton sisters' work in more than 50 years.

The exhibition will be on view February 4 through May 6, 2023 in Langson IMCA's interim museum space at 18881 Von Karman Avenue. It features 18 works from Langson IMCA's permanent collection as well as several loans from private collections and the Monterey Museum of Art. A trove of archival materials-much of which is on public display for the first time-also reveals how the Bruton sisters integrated art, craft, and design into their everyday lives.