Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

Langson IMCA Presents New Exhibition BRUTON SISTERS: MODERNISM IN THE MAKING

This is the first group exhibition of the Bruton sisters' work in more than 50 years.

Dec. 07, 2022  

Langson IMCA Presents New Exhibition BRUTON SISTERS: MODERNISM IN THE MAKING

UCI Jack and Shanaz Langson Institute and Museum of California Art (Langson IMCA) is presenting The Bruton Sisters: Modernism in the Making, a new exhibition organized by guest curator Wendy Van Wyck Good.

An author, librarian, archivist, and historian, Good is the leading expert on Margaret, Esther, and Helen Bruton-pioneering artists who propelled the advancement of modern art in California. The presentation, which includes related works by several of their contemporaries, reveals the Bruton sisters' innovative use of materials, creative approach to design, and fruitful collaborative process. This is the first group exhibition of the Bruton sisters' work in more than 50 years.

The exhibition will be on view February 4 through May 6, 2023 in Langson IMCA's interim museum space at 18881 Von Karman Avenue. It features 18 works from Langson IMCA's permanent collection as well as several loans from private collections and the Monterey Museum of Art. A trove of archival materials-much of which is on public display for the first time-also reveals how the Bruton sisters integrated art, craft, and design into their everyday lives.

Active from the 1920s through the 1960s, the prolific Brutons embraced a modernist aesthetic that moved toward abstraction and experimented with new techniques and styles. Highly regarded by their contemporaries in the California art scene, the siblings also engaged with prominent luminaries of their generation, including Ansel Adams, Maynard Dixon, Armin Hansen, Frida Kahlo, Henri Matisse, and Diego Rivera. They were also lifelong friends with renowned California photographer Imogen Cunningham whose work captures intimate moments in the sisters' homes and studios, as seen in the exhibition.

Each sister forged a distinctive artistic path by pushing the boundaries of her chosen medium. Margaret (1894-1983) achieved success as a modernist painter and watercolorist but pivoted to creating abstraction in terrazzo in the 1940s. Esther (1896-1992), who originally trained as a commercial artist at the Parsons School of Design in New York, focused on decorative arts. She was also in high demand for murals commissioned for commercial and civic buildings. Initially schooled as a sculptor, Helen (1898-1985) created mosaics for the Works Progress Administration and explored the medium using different styles, methods, and materials for the rest of her career.

While developing their individual practices, the sisters assisted one another with their respective projects. In 1935, for example, Esther designed a series of circus-themed murals for the Cirque Room at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco and executed the work's laborious application of gold leaf with the help of Margaret. One of Esther's most widely acclaimed projects, the murals are still on view at the hotel today. The Brutons also collaborated on large-scale public art commissions, most notably, their monumental mural, The Peacemakers, for San Francisco's Golden Gate International Exposition in 1939, which was demolished after the fair closed.

Good said, "These rarely exhibited paintings, prints, mosaics, and terrazzos-displayed alongside works by several of their Californian contemporaries-vibrantly demonstrate the sisters' impact on the development of California Modernism. A culmination of my research resulting in Sisters in Art, the first biography of the trio published by West Margin Press last year, The Bruton Sisters will tell their stories through the objects they created, their artistic investigations, and aesthetic intersections."

Langson IMCA Museum Director Kim Kanatani said, "We are honored to be working with Wendy Van Wyck Good on this important exhibition of work by three dynamic artists. Thanks to Wendy's extensive research and deep interest in these previously overlooked women artists, we continue to fulfill key aspects of Langson IMCA's mission-to meaningfully engage with our visitors and contribute new scholarship on California Art to the larger community."

The exhibition also features a digitized family album of photographs that follow the Brutons' travels throughout Europe and the western U.S. from 1923 to 1933. The locations they visited inspired many of the works on view, such as Margaret's painting Virginia City (ca. 1932), Esther's folding screen Rabbit Hunt (1929), and Helen's etching The Party (ca. 1925). The Bruton Sisters: Their Lives and Careers, an eight-minute film developed for the exhibition, will be shown in the gallery to provide insight into the artists' biographies and site-specific public works.

Related public programs will be announced in early 2023.

After its presentation at Langson IMCA, The Bruton Sisters will be on view at the Monterey Museum of Art in spring/summer 2023.


BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


World Premiere of ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD & More Announced for East West Players 57t Photo
World Premiere of ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD & More Announced for East West Players 57th Anniversary Season
East West Players, the nation’s longest-running Asian American theater and the largest producer of Asian American theatrical works, is launching its 57th anniversary season.
Interview: Cirque du Soleils Stefan Haves, Creator and Director of SHAMBLES Photo
Interview: Cirque du Soleil's Stefan Haves, Creator and Director of SHAMBLES
The Actors' Gang is excited to present their family friendly holiday show, Shambles, an unbridled concoction of seasonal charm and sassy cunning all rolled up in a cirque-infused panto, blurring the lines between audience and performers. When I read that this immersive experience will drop theater goers into a 60's NASA holiday party complete with alien abductions, ugly Christmas sweaters, and free-flowing champagne offered as theatergoers meander through curated rooms of wonder, I knew I had to speak with the production's creator and director, Cirque du Soleil's Stefan Haves about his vision to bring such fun family fare to the stage.
Interview: SMASH-ing Broadway Baby Megan Hilty Talks Caroling with The Tabernacle Choir &a Photo
Interview: SMASH-ing Broadway Baby Megan Hilty Talks Caroling with The Tabernacle Choir & Neal McDonough
Megan Hilty’s stint with The Tabernacle Choir last year O Holy Night, narrated by everybody’s favorite baddie Neal McDonough, will air on PBS December 13, 2022 and BYUtv on December 18, 2022. This, the latest edition of PBS’ #1 primetime holiday program for seventeen years, “Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir,” features an Irish-themed program of holiday and classical music. I had the opportunity to participate in the live portion of the Zoom preview presentation with Megan, Neal, Ron Gunnell, (Global Convoy of the Tabernacle Choir), and The Tabernacle Choir’s musical director Mack Wilberg via Zoom from Salt Lake.
STAGEStheatre Presents ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE: A RADIO PLAY At The Curtis Theatre Photo
STAGEStheatre Presents IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A RADIO PLAY At The Curtis Theatre
Curtis Theatre & STAGEStheatre present Joe Landry's IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE A Live Radio Play directed by Amanda DeMaio, running December 15 - 18, 2022.

More Hot Stories For You


STAGEStheatre Presents IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A RADIO PLAY At The Curtis TheatreSTAGEStheatre Presents IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A RADIO PLAY At The Curtis Theatre
December 6, 2022

Curtis Theatre & STAGEStheatre present Joe Landry's IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE A Live Radio Play directed by Amanda DeMaio, running December 15 - 18, 2022.
Idyllwild Arts Presents A Westside Ballet Masterclass With Robyn Gardenhire On January 15Idyllwild Arts Presents A Westside Ballet Masterclass With Robyn Gardenhire On January 15
December 6, 2022

For students aged 12 to 17 years old who are interested in exploring dance, Idyllwild Arts (www.idyllwildarts.org) will present a ballet masterclass with Robyn Gardenhire, the Founder and Artistic Director of City Ballet of Los Angeles.
Pacific Opera Project Presents US Premiere Production Of ERCOLE SU'L TERMODONTEPacific Opera Project Presents US Premiere Production Of ERCOLE SU'L TERMODONTE
December 6, 2022

Pacific Opera Project (POP) presents the US premiere production of the rare Vivaldi opera, Ercole su'l Termodonte, almost 300 years to the day from its original premiere with eight performances at The Highland Park Ebell Club from Friday, January 6, 2023 to Saturday, January 21, 2023.
The Laguna Playhouse Receives Funding from Bank of America for the Our Stories Outreach ProgramThe Laguna Playhouse Receives Funding from Bank of America for the Our Stories Outreach Program
December 6, 2022

Laguna Playhouse has received support from Bank of America for the Our Stories program for the third consecutive year. Bank of America has voiced its support of this mental wellness outreach program that seeks to improve the lives of local underserved youth.
Filmmakers Academy And Musicbed Announce Make It Epic 2.0 WinnersFilmmakers Academy And Musicbed Announce Make It Epic 2.0 Winners
December 6, 2022

Filmmakers Academy and Musicbed announced the winners of the 2022 MAKE IT EPIC 2.0 challenge.
share