La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts Presents Pam Tillis & Lorrie Morgan GRITS & GLAMOUR Tour

Pam Tillis and Lorrie Morgan have been delighting fans across North America on their highly successful “Grits & Glamour” tour. Now, SoCal audiences will see them live on stage at La Mirada Theare for one night only, Thursday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 pm.

From the road to the red carpet, these two women are as comfortable in their high heels as they are in their jeans. Veteran recording artists and performers with multiple top 10 hits and more than 18 million records sold between them, they grace the country format with style, flair, and undeniable talent.

“Although we've practically grown up together, running in the same circles and backstage at the Opry as children, it truly is a newfound friendship,” said Pam Tillis.﻿

“We've known one another for years but over the last few years we've grown from 'someone you know' to having a real 'got your back' kind of friendship,” agreed Lorrie Morgan.

Their career highlights are numerous and varied. Combined, they have recorded 28 top 10 hits, more than 18 million records sold, and 12 number one songs. There have been Grammys, CMA Awards, movie credits, television appearances, and Broadway performances. They have rocked arenas, helmed world-class symphonies, and toured on almost every continent. These 50-somethings are more than a little flattered that they can still sell out shows, turn heads, and make hearts beat fast nearly four decades into their careers. It's almost unnecessary to point out how rare it is to have such long-term success in an industry so fickle, but Pam Tillis and Lorrie Morgan haven't missed a beat. In fact, they both maintain extensive solo touring schedules, enhanced by the buzz that surrounds the “Grits & Glamour” tour.

“We've been called divas a time or two,” laughs Lorrie. “Now, I'm sure they meant it in the best sense of the word,” Pam responds. “As far as being 'divas', we share the title and the responsibility!” Striking a more serious note, they both recognize the importance of compromise in this unique and special relationship. They respect one another's artistry, they respect each other as women, and they respect the fact that they're carrying on the legacies of their fathers, late Opry star George Morgan and living legend Mel Tillis.

Formed in 2009, the “Grits & Glamour” tour is a “together is better” event. The show is only loosely scripted. Good-natured ribbing and off-the-cuff remarks are just part of the fun. They add tight harmonies to each other's material, classic songs like Tillis' “Maybe It Was Memphis,” and “Mi Vida Loca,” and Morgan's “Something In Red” and “Except for Monday,” as well as new and original music from more recent recordings. The ladies are backed by some of Nashville's finest musicians and singers. ﻿

PAM TILLIS & LORRIE MORGAN: “GRITS & GLAMOUR” TOUR will perform on Thursday, December 5 at 7:30 pm at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd. in La Mirada.

Tickets range from $35 - $165 and can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre's website, lamiradatheatre.com, or by visiting the La Mirada Theatre Box Office, or calling the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310. Some group, student, and children discounts are available. Ticket prices subject to change.

The Box Office is open Monday through Friday 11:00 am until 5:30 pm; Saturdays and Sundays 12 noon until 4 pm, and closed on non-performance Sundays. On performance days, the Box Office will remain open until one half hour after curtain.

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue where the 91 and 5 freeways meet. Parking is free.

