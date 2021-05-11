LOVE NOTE Audio Experience is Now Available at Plummer Park in West Hollywood

Rogue Artists Ensemble presents a unique, interactive, in-real-life sonic experience that guides audiences through a twisted collection of love stories, meditative romance and lost connections. A free experience, Love Note is available to the public at Plummer Park in West Hollywood from May 15 through June 30, with a safe-at-home option available to those not able to visit in person.

Love Note invites anyone looking to rediscover the wild and indefinable feeling of connection into the mysterious world of "The Collector." Using only their cell phones and headphones, audiences will help The Collector reveal secret stories of the heart hidden from his view as they explore eight unique stops throughout Plummer Park. The audio-only exploration leads to a secret phone line, where each audience member's own love story will become part of The Collector's archive. The community-contributed stories recorded during the run will then be woven back into the experience to create an ever-evolving tapestry of voices calling out for love and belonging.

"We are all looking for ways to connect, and love can mean so many different things to different people," says lead writer Lori Meeker. "The simple intimacy of someone whispering in your ear and telling you a story - we forget how these simple gestures of care can spark an entire world of imagination. We hope Love Note will let audiences feel a little bit loved, a little bit scared and a little bit full of wonder."

Love Note is free and open to the public during park operating hours. The experience contains mature themes and is not recommended for children. A travel map is available for download at the Rogue Artists Ensemble website for audiences who can't make it to Plummer Park. Directions and information will be available at rogueartists.org/lovenote starting May 15.

Love Note is a collaborative creation exploring the transcendence of love beyond identity, boundaries and definitions. Significant contributions and performances are provided by members of the LGBTQIA+ community. This program is supported by a grant from the City of West Hollywood's Arts Division as part of the City's One City One Pride LGBTQ Arts Festival (May 22 - June 30). More info at weho.org/pride or @wehoarts.

The Love Note head writer is Lori Meeker, with additional writing by Diana Burbano, Sarah Kay Peters, Marta Portillo, Jan Munroe, Araceli Prasarttongosoth, Mildred Lewis, Brian Sonia Wallace, Celia Mandela Rivera, Roger Q Mason, Lisa Dring and Tiana Randall-Quant; performances by Tom Dang, Diana Burbano, Sarah Kay Peters, Marta Portillo, Jan Munroe, Araceli Prasarttongosoth, Carene Rose Mekertichyan, Brian Sonia Wallace, Celia Mandela Rivera, Roger Q Mason, Lisa Dring and Tiana Randall-Quant. Sound design is by Andrea Allmond, music co-composed by Andrea Allmond and Andrew Tarr, with illustration by Erick Martinez. The production is managed by Stephanie O'Neill with artistic production by Sean Cawelti.

Rogue Artists Ensemble differs from other theater companies in that it's run by a collective of multidisciplinary artists and designers rather than by actors, writers or directors. By combining ancient storytelling techniques (music, dance, masks, puppetry) with modern technology (digital media, special effects and theatrical illusions), the Rogues cultivate a unique style of live performance unlike any other. Since 2002, the Rogues have created nearly 20 original new works and collaborated with hundreds of artists and community members. Rogue Artists Ensemble creates "Hyper-theater": original, immersive, multi-dimensional experiences that celebrate the complexity and diversity of Los Angeles.

Visit www.rogueartists.org/lovenote starting May 15.