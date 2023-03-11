LOVE LETTERS to Open at Theatre 68 For Limited Run Starting This Month

Love Letters, the classic romance written by A.R. Gurney, will play Theatre 68 Arts Complex (The Emerson, 5112 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91601) from March 31- April 2, 2023. The production is directed by Wendy-Marie Martin, executive produced by Grey Delisle, and stars Courtney R. Hall and April Stewart.

Performances are Friday at 8:00, Saturday at 3:00 and 8:00, Sunday at 2:00. Tickets are $25.

Sometimes it takes a lifetime to spell out love. In Love Letters, we meet Melissa Gardner and Andrew Makepeace Ladd III, two childhood friends who share a lifetime of correspondence, beginning with birthday party thank-you notes and summer camp postcards and ending in one last heartfelt goodbye. Join April Stewart and Courtney R. Hall for this funny and poignant portrait of love and friendship. Called an "exquisite jewel of a play" by Time magazine, Love Letters is a profound theatrical exploration of the powerful, and sometimes painful, connection of love.

A.R. Gurney (1930-2017) is the playwright. The author of 61 plays was inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame in 2004. His shows for Broadway include Love Letters, Sylvia, Sweet Sue and The Golden Age. Love Letters debuted on Broadway in 1989.

April Stewart plays Melissa. April is a star in the world of voiceover, having portrayed over 100 characters on the Comedy Central series South Park, as well as people on other series including Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja, Winx Club, El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera and others. A member of Actors Equity, her many stage credits include roles on Falsettos, Chess, Crimes of the Heart, Prelude to a Kiss, Hot L Baltimore, Hay Fever and more.

Courtney R. Hall plays Andy. His previous stage credits include roles in The Compleat Works of Wllm Shkspr (Abridged), Dandelion Wine, Fiddler on the Roof, Fifth of July, The Importance of Being Earnest, Beyond Therapy, The Comedy of Eroors, and many more. He is also a writer, director and producer.

Wendy-Marie Martin directs. The recipient of a Ph.D. in Interdisciplinary Arts and Theatre from Ohio University, she is Department Chair of the Undergraduate Theatre program at Hollins University. She is a director, dramaturg, actor and playwright (The New Wife) in a long career that has taken her across the U.S. and Europe.

Grey Delisle is the Executive Producer. A legendary figure in the world of animation voiceover, hers is the voice you hear when you watch animated versions of over 1500 of your favorite characters, among them Lois Lane, Robin, Wonder Woman, Petunia Pig, Captain Marvel, Betty Brant, Anakin Skywalker, Pepper Potts, Daphne Blake, Black Canary, Betty Rubble, Psylocke and more. She is a Grammy winning singer and songwriter.

Stewart, Hall, Martin and Delisle all trained at Pacific Conservatory of the Performing Arts back in the 90's.

Wardrobe/Hair/Make-up for the show is by international guest designer Suellen Da Costa Coelho.

This production is an Equity Approved Showcase. The presenters of this production are also pleased to highlight their official support for the Greater LA County chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, a non-profit organization that promotes wellness, recovery, equality, and dignity for individuals and families affected by mental illness and the community at large. Net proceeds from this production of Love Letters are being proudly donated to NAMI GLAC to support these worthy efforts.

Love Letters is a story of a love that never went away. If you haven't experienced Love Letters before, prepare to fall in love, too.

Photo Credit: Neuman Mannas