LIFELINE World Premiere to be Presented at The Road Theatre Company

The Road Theatre Company has revealed the award-winning theatre’s second show of its 2025-2026 season, the world premiere of Lifeline, written by Robert Axelrod and directed by Ken Sawyer.

Lifeline will begin previews on Tuesday, January 20; will open on Friday, January 23 at 8pm (press opening) and perform through Sunday, March 1 at 2pm at the Road Theatre.

In the aftermath of an unforeseen, life-changing event, Patti, a well-meaning mother, becomes a volunteer at a suicide hotline. Over the course of the intense and emotional training, through laughter and tears, a new understanding bridges the divide between people from very different perspectives and walks of life.

The cast of Lifeline will feature: Brittany Visser as “Jen,” Tommy Dickie as “Drew,” Amy Tolsky as “Patti,” Clifton J. Adams as “Kai, Naomi Rubin as “Sarah Beth” and

Xoë Sazzle as “Maya.” Musicians for LIFELINE are Joh Chase and Lou Roy.