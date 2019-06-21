LAYT Presents THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

Los Altos Youth Theatre proudly presents its summer musical production, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, featuring an age-appropriate cast, including three adults. Winner of the Tony and the Drama Desk Awards for Best Book, this show has charmed audiences across the country with its effortless wit and humor.

In a timely follow up to the recent crowning of octo-champs at the 92nd Scripps National Spelling Bee (May, 2019), The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a hilarious tale of school-aged overachievers, their hopes, their dreams, and their angst as they compete for a slot in the National Spelling Bee. It's a riotous ride, complete with audience participation.

Overseen by adults still stuck in adolescence themselves, an eclectic group of young students arrives at the 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, each eager to win for very different reasons. Sweet and shy Olive brings only her best friend (the dictionary) with her to the bee; bold and hyper allergic speller William Barfee uses his "magic foot" to propel him to greatness; former champion Chip is struggling with his burgeoning puberty; easily distracted Leaf is unconvinced that he's smart enough to be a challenger; overachiever Marcy is disappointed by her consistent success; and politically aware Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre only wants to impress her gay dads.

In hilarious, touching, and catchy songs, each speller reveals his/her hopes, struggles, and passions as they make their way through the competition. With a truly fresh and vibrant score by William Finn and a fast-paced, wildly funny, and touching book by Rachel Sheinkin, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee causes audiences to fall in love, both with the show itself and its "perspicacious," "jocular," and "effervescent" spellers.

The show is directed by Dave Leon, with Music Direction by Kristen Pearson and Chorography by Mylissa Malley. It will be performed by youth and adult actors from Los Altos and surrounding communities. Spelling Bee features Marco Casillas, Libby Cox, Megan Diaz, Katy Denebeim, Oliva Haumann, Logan Kim, Lauren Krieger, Rohan Kumar, Rose Madsen, Emma Mell, Peter Owens, Chris Piscitelli, Ash Prodromou, Tessa Prodromou, Raegena Raymond, Audry Rechnmacher, May Robinson, and Elizabeth Wang.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee plays for 12 performances at the Bus Barn Theater July 19-August 4. Friday and Saturday evening performances begin at 7 pm. Saturday and Sunday matinee performances begin at 2 pm. Ticket prices range from $15 (student) to $20 (adult). Tickets can be purchased online at www.losaltosstage.org or by calling the Box Office at 650-941-0551.

Los Altos Youth Theatre is an education-driven, performance-based program located in Silicon Valley. We stage a minimum of three productions per season: two musicals and one play. The unique venue of the Bus Barn Theatre offers our students the opportunity to perfect their individual style of performance while challenging them to grow as artists. Los Altos Youth Theatre is a joint program of the City of Los Altos Recreation and Community Services Department and Los Altos Stage Company. We offer many different opportunities for our young performers including blended shows and compelling classes.







