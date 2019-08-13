LAS MUJERES DEL MAR Opens September 21

Playwrights' Arena announces the cast for LAS MUJERES DEL MAR (THE WOMEN OF THE SEA) by Janine Salinas Schoenberg, which includes Valentina Guerra, Adriana Sevahn Nichols, Gabriela Ortega, Dyana Ortelli, Israel Lopez Reyes, Camila Rozo, Eddie Ruiz

The play centers around three generations of women attempting to reconcile their family's past over a thirty-year journey. From the small fishing village of Puerto Azul, to the gritty streets of present day Los Angeles, Virginia, Marina, and Lupe's memories create a timeline where past and present become one.

Janine Salinas Schoenberg received her M.F.A. from the University of Southern California's Dramatic Writing Program. As a playwright she has had works developed and/or produced at: Atwater Village Theatre, Playwrights' Arena, Los Angeles Theatre Center, Center Theatre Group, South Coast Repertory, and the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. She has been nominated for the Princess Grace Award, the Wendy Wasserstein Prize, and was a Quarterfinalist for the Academy Nicholl Fellowship in Screenwriting. She is the recipient of a MacDowell Fellowship, and a Project Involve Fellowship through Film Independent. Janine was a participant in the AFI Directing Workshop for Women where she was awarded the Nancy Malone Award in directing for her short film, JENNY & LALO. She is an alumni of The Sundance Institute Screenwriters Intensive, the National Hispanic Media Coalition Television Writers Program, and the Disney/ABC Writing Program. As a television writer she has written on ABC's AMERICAN CRIME, FX's SNOWFALL, and the CW's RIVERDALE. She lives in Los Angeles with her husband, composer Adam Schoenberg, and their two sons, Luca and Leo.

The play will be directed by Diane Rodriguez whose past work included Erik Patterson's SICK for Playwrights' Arena (Best Director Nomination, LA Weekly Awards). Last season, she directed Culture Clash's BORDERTOWN NOW at The Pasadena Playhouse and Richard Cabral's FIGHTING SHADOWS at Inner City-Arts. Diane has also directed for East West Players, Cornerstone Theater Company, South Coast Repertory, The Fountain Theatre, Center Theatre Group, City Theatre in Pittsburgh, Mixed Blood in Minneapolis, Actor's Theatre of Phoenix (Two Best Director Nominations, Arizona Theatre Awards), Borderlands Theatre, Phoenix Theatre, both in Arizona, and Victory Gardens in Chicago, among others.This season she will direct at Trinity Rep in Rhode Island and San Francisco Playhouse. Appointed by President Obama, she continues to serve on the NEA's National Council on the Arts, a body that advises the Endowment's Chair.

Production Team includes: Tania Orellana(scenic design), Mextly Almeda(lighting design), Yee Eun Nam (projection design), Adam Schoenberg (Original Music), Matt Richter (sound design), Mylette Nora (costume design). Casting Director was Raul Clayton Staggs. It will be staged managed by Christina Bryan and produced for Playwrights' Arena by Henry 'Heno' Fernandez.

Opening set for Saturday, September 21, 2019, 4 PM at Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave., Los Angeles. Regular performances on Saturdays 8 PM, Sundays 4 PM and Mondays 8 PM, plus one Saturday 4 PM matinees on October 5. It closes on Monday, October 14, 2019.

Tickets are $30 advance on line or $40 at the door. For reservations go to www.playwrightsarena.orgor call 800-838-3006.





