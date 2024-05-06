South Pasadena Theatre Workshop Celebrates Noël Coward's 125th Birthday With HAY FEVER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



South Pasadena Theatre Workshop has announced its staging of Hay Fever by Noël Coward. Set at the dawn of the roaring 20's and featuring an ensemble of nine local actors, Hay Fever, will run from June 5 to July 14. Sydney Walsh returns to direct after a critically-acclaimed and sold-out production of Anton Chekhov's, The Seagull.

One of Coward's most endurable comic plays, Hay Fever, delights audiences with its astute observations of family relationships and rivalries. Judith Bliss, a retired actress, her writer husband, David Bliss, and their two grown-up children, Simon and Sorel, have all privately invited guests to their home for the weekend. As the guests arrive, and after an ill-mannered parlor game confounds, it becomes clear that it is not them who will be the problem, but the Bliss family themselves. Coward's latest biographer, Oliver Soden, exclaims, "The script is a hall of mirrors. Words are knocked back and forth like ping-pong balls by sparring lovers, communication all but disintegrating amid the rallies of dialogue."

Sir Noël Peirce Coward (1899 -1973) was an English playwright, composer, screenwriter, producer, director, singer, and actor known for his witty sense of humor and flamboyant character. Having begun as a child actor and playwright, he was notably famous in his lifetime by the age of 25 and entertained international success and a highly publicized career that spanned five decades.

Coward's 125th birthday is being celebrated in 2024, and many theatres will be staging his most beloved plays around the world. Patrons and critics have adored his prolific output for a hundred years, and his inimitable style continues to influence popular culture today. He was known, affectionately, as, "The Master." In March 2023, The Noel Coward Foundation launched, Coward 125, to illuminate his extraordinary legacy, and its goal continues to foster a diverse range of performing arts.

The Hay Fever cast includes: SPTW Artistic Director and co-founder, Sally Smythe as Judith Bliss, Clay Wilcox as David Bliss, Sam Cass as Simon Bliss, Madeline Godwin as Sorel Bliss, Andrew Tippie as Richard Greatham, Erin Coker as Myra Arundel, Fiona Rose Dyer as Jackie Coryton, Kila Packett as Sandy Tyrell, and Nicola Bertram as Clara. Understudies: Austin Hall and Kiley Pearson.

Producing team: Stephen Godwin and Sally Smythe. Lighting Design: Leigh Allen. Scenic Design: Clay Wilcox. Sound Design: Nick Foran. Costume Design: Yuanyuan Liang. Stage Manager: Loren Morris.

The South Pasadena Theatre Workshop is located at 1507 El Centro Street, South Pasadena, CA 91030.

Previews for Hay Fever: Wednesday June 5, Thursday June 6, and Friday June 7 at 7:30pm.

Opening night: Saturday June 8 at 5:00pm.

Performances run Thursdays June 20, 27, and July 11 at 7:30pm.

Fridays: June 14, 21, 28, July 5 and 12 at 7:30pm.

Saturdays: June 8, 15, 22, 29, July 6 and 13 at 5:00pm.

Sundays June 9, 16, 23, 30, July 7 and 14 at 3:00pm.

