New Musical WHERE WITHIN Comes To Hollywood Fringe

From the producers of Valley of Light comes Where Within, a new, family-friendly, folklore-inspired musical about learning to navigate a strange new world together. When distant siblings Harper and Cameron find themselves separated in a mysterious forest, they cross paths with mystical creatures-an exuberant band of will-o'-the-wisps and a strange spirit warden-that help bring them back to each other.

Inspired by Celtic folk culture and woven together with a simple story of learning to trust and support others during times of immense change, Where Within speaks to the importance of facing the unknown together.

"We are making this story to elevate and celebrate student creativity & original theatrical work from USC, and because we deeply believe in what Where Within has to say about learning to help one another, letting go, and facing the unknown together," says playwright Casey Fleming. "Where Within is about choosing each other, over and over again, even when change pushes us apart. Through Cameron and Harper's sibling relationship, we learn that we must mourn the lives we never got to live in order to accept the beauty of what we have."

Much of the production team for Where Within are returning Fringe Veterans, having worked in 2022 on Signals, which won an Encore Producers Award, and 2023 on Valley of Light, a new musical. Where Within is directed by Grace Wilkerson, assistant directed by El Belilty, choreographed by Arjun Kochhar, music directed by Natalia-Rose Giovanni, assistant music directed and composed/lyrics by Haley Adams, written and produced by Casey Fleming, and produced by Grayson Abdalla and Charleston Harvey. The cast includes Daniel Kim, Vanessa Andrick, Ákos Jónás, Grace Albano, Pragya Bhatt, Nations, Gen Hercules, Amelia Hoffman, Jeremiah Taylor & Arjun Lakshman. The team also includes Adam Hassan & Amberlynn Chase as stage managers, Sophia Fijman & Sun Jin as costume designers, Pannam Dhoat & Addie Lillard as scenic designers, Fernando Gonzalez as lighting designer, Ari Hyman as Sound Designer, Grace Robinson & Charleston Harvey as Co-EDIA Coordinators, Isadora Swann as the Dramaturg, and Naomi Melville, Jason Pollak, & Michaela Skaribas as Fables and Rumors Producers.

Where Within previews on Saturday, June 8th and runs from June 14th to June 29th. Where Within has five performances in The Zephyr Theatre at 7456 Melrose Ave. Tickets are free online with a $5 suggested donation at the door. All profits and donations from Where Within will go towards supporting Young Storytellers, a nonprofit organization based in Los Angeles that equips young people to be the driving force of their own narratives. Through the help of volunteer mentors and actors, YS helps young people to tell their own stories. We are thrilled to be putting on Where Within in support of this wonderful local organization! Tickets and more information on the show can be found at https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/10671

About Fables and Rumors

Fables and Rumors Productions is an LA-based theatre company that believes in the power of storytelling. Stories allow us to teach and learn, to see and feel through the experiences of others, and to connect to our community, culture, and history. To learn more about us, you can find us on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube @fablesandrumors

Casey Fleming (Writer/Producer) Originally hailing from Bellevue, WA, Casey is a writer and producer thrilled to be a first-time participant at Hollywood Fringe. Where Within is Casey's first musical, having previously worked on short film, theatre, and more: recent credits include full-length play Hellcats by USC's ART/EMIS, short action film Called Shot, and indie ttRPGs series' 30 Candles and Rust. Presently, Casey is pursuing a dual degree in Narrative Studies (BA) and Themed Entertainment (BFA) at USC. Casey is ecstatic to share Where Within, and sends so much love to the entire cast, crew, and creative team. Special thanks and love to Haley.

Haley Adams (Composer/Lyricist/Assistant Music Director) Haley is a composer and songwriter from San Diego, California, and is proud to be the composer, lyricist, and assistant music director for her first musical! She has composed for film, video games and podcasts, taking inspiration from a blend of orchestral and folk influences to capture feelings too specific for words alone. She recently graduated magna cum laude from the University of Southern California with a BA in Cognitive Science and a minor in Music Production. Having grown up in musical theater, Haley is delighted to finally give back to the art form that sparked her love for music.

Grace Wilkerson (Director) Grace is ecstatic to be making her directing debut at the Hollywood Fringe Festival. She recently graduated summa cum laude from the University of Southern California with a BA in theater and a minor in occupational science. She is a director, actor, and writer with a passion for new work development. Recent credits include Conrade in Much Ado About Nothing directed by Lee Chemel, Fiona in Ghosts of USC: A Historic Immersive Haunt with Company of Angels, and herself in her first solo play, Slamming My Head Into The Wall, performed at USC. Many thanks to her family and friends and the incredible Where Within team.

