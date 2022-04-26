LA Opera Presents AIDA Next Month

LA Opera will present the grandest of grand operas, Giuseppe Verdi's Aida, from May 12 through June 12, 2022, conducted by Music Director James Conlon.

The epic drama returns to the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion stage for the first time in 16 years, in a sensational production starring Latonia Moore and Russell Thomas. Stage director Francesca Zambello conjures a gorgeous world where hieroglyphics by the L.A.-based artist RETNA create a striking backdrop to the timeless story.

"Aida has long been one of the most popular of all operas because it combines sheer theatrical splendor with an enormously touching human drama," said Christopher Koelsch, LA Opera's president and CEO. "The visual world that Francesca Zambello and RETNA have created for this production is completely spectacular, and the incredible cast, under the baton of Verdi master James Conlon, will bring this masterpiece to vivid life."

LA Opera's vaccination and mask policy, along with a state-of-the-art air filtration system and enhanced cleaning protocols, remains in place to ensure the safest possible experience for audiences, the company's top priority. (See below for more information.)

About Aida

A prisoner of war falls in love with the warrior leading the charge against her homeland, who's loved in turn by the most powerful woman in Egypt. Expect to be blown away by a huge chorus and orchestra, a ballet, and beautiful music that's both intimate and heroic in this grandest of grand operas.

The Performers

Soprano Latonia Moore makes her company debut as Aida, her signature role, opposite tenor Russell Thomas (the company's Artist in Residence) as Radames, the military captain Aida loves. Also featured are soprano Melody Moore as the princess, Amneris, baritone George Gagnidze as Aida's father, Amonasro, and bass Morris Robinson as Ramfis, the high priest.

Additional soloists include bass Peixin Chen as the King of Egypt, as well as two members of LA Opera's Domingo-Colburn-Stein Young Artist Program: soprano Alaysha Fox as the Priestess and tenor Anthony Ciaramitaro as the Messenger.

The Creative Team

Director Francesca Zambello stages a production featuring artistic design by the LA-based street artist RETNA (Marquis Lewis) that incorporates both Egyptian hieroglyphs and graffiti to create a strikingly gorgeous world. Michael Yeargan is the set designer and Anita Yavich is the costume designer. Mark McCullough is the lighting designer and Peter W. Mitchell is the associate lighting designer. Grant Gershon is the director of the LA Opera Chorus and Jessica Lang is the choreographer.

Performance Dates, Times and Address

There will be six performances of Aida at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, located at 135 N. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90012:

Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 7:30pm

Sunday, May 29, 2022, at 2pm

Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 7:30pm

Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 7:30pm

Wednesday, June 9, 2022, at 7:30pm

Sunday, June 12, 2022, at 2pm

Tickets

Tickets for Aida begin at $34 and are on sale now. Vaccination is required for entrance and masks are required indoors; please see additional information below.

Tickets can be purchased online at LAOpera.org, by phone at 213.972.8001, or in person at the LA Opera box office at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (135 N. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles CA 90012). For disability access, call 213.972.0777 or email LAOpera@LAOpera.org.

More information is available at LAOpera.org/Aida.

Free Live Simulcast on June 4

The June 4 performance of Aida will be transmitted in high-definition live from the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion to audiences in three locations: at Santa Clarita's Newhall Park, Fairplex in Pomona, and the Santa Monica Pier. Through the generous support of Los Angeles County and Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, LA Opera is able to present these simulcasts free of charge as a special gift to the community.

Learn more at LAOpera.org/simulcast.