LA Opera Announces Online Events (week Of September 7

During its hiatus from public performances, LA Opera has created an array of online programming under the banner LAO At Home.

Here's what's on tap for the week to come.

Wednesday, September 9, at 2pm PDT - Song of Los Angeles See how the talented kids of this year's virtual Opera Camp put together their big presentation, full of hope and resilience, and inspired by the stories of the elders and unique communities of the City of Angels.

Thursday, September 10, at 4pm PDT - Living Room Recital Tenor Anthony Ciaramitaro, a member of the company's young artist program, collaborates with pianists Miah Im and Louis Lohraseb for a program of beloved Italian songs, along with a standard from Show Boat, and an aria from Ricky Ian Gordon's The Grapes of Wrath.



To access all of these programs and to learn more about current and future programming, please visit LAOpera.org/AtHome.

