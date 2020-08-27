LA Opera Announces Online Events for the Week Of August 31

During its hiatus from public performances, LA Opera has created an extensive array of online programming under the banner LAO At Home.

During its hiatus from public performances, LA Opera has created an extensive array of online programming under the banner LAO At Home.

Here's what's on tap for the week to come.

Tuesday, September 1, at 2pm PDT - Opera Family TimeIn this episode of Shakespeare Sings, soprano (and Bard superfan) Katherine Powers gets a mini-lesson in Elizabethan history from Shakespeare scholar Lorenzo González, and sings two pieces from Verdi's final masterpiece, Falstaff.

Wednesday, September 2, at 12pm PDT - Living Room Recital

Join bass-baritone Nicholas Brownlee (an alumnus of LAO's young artist program), mezzo-soprano Jennifer Feinstein, tenor Chaz'men Williams-Ali and pianist Aurelia Andrews (also a former LAO young artist) for a program of arias, duets and trios.

Friday, September 4, at 4pm PDT - Living Room Recital

Members of the company's young artist program perform beloved songs from Golden Age musicals like Show Boat, My Fair Lady and Kismet.

To access all of these programs and to learn more about current and future programming, please visit LAOpera.org/AtHome.

Shows View More Los Angeles Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You