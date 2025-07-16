LA Freeway Circuit To Bring Fringe Favorites To The Electric Lodge in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The StageCrafts, a veteran-led production company, is partnering with The Electric Lodge in Venice to present a weekend of Hollywood Fringe hits as part of the new LA Freeway Circuit. The performances will take place July 26 and 27 at the Lodge's Kelman Theatre.

The LA Freeway Circuit is a new touring initiative aimed at helping award-winning independent productions expand their reach beyond the Hollywood Fringe. “Our goal is to make exciting, high-quality theatre more accessible by bringing it directly into communities throughout Los Angeles,” said Gregory Crafts, co-owner of The StageCrafts. “Every production in our lineup started at our venues, and each selection stands out in its own unique way.”

The Electric Lodge's Associate Artistic Director Kent Jenkins added, “With that level of ‘craft’ (pun intended), we are thrilled to host the Freeway Circuit's next round of shows in our theater.”

Featured productions for the Venice tour stop include:

What Happens In The Dark – Winner of the LA Freeway Circuit Award, this genre-bending farce takes place in near-total darkness. A burglar’s break-in quickly devolves into chaos when he becomes entangled in a couple’s marital meltdown. The lighting tricks mirror deeper themes of identity, intimacy, and queer self-discovery.

How Do I Hold It? – A personal and poignant comedy about one woman’s long-awaited dream to see her favorite reclusive musician perform live—and the trauma that derails it. A story of loss, resilience, and reclaiming narrative, infused with humor and hope.

The Road Theory – A friends-to-lovers exploration of emotional boundaries and unspoken tension. Cara tests a “road theory” with the help of two friends, forcing herself and roommate Gabriel to confront a decade of repressed feelings.

Three Can Keep a Secret – A suspenseful, audience-interactive dark comedy. When a simple hit job unravels, two bumbling criminals face moral quandaries and unexpected turns. Audiences decide who lives, who dies, and who escapes. The production will head to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August.

Tamra Wasserman Presents: This Is Real, This Is Me – In this sharp-edged meta comedy, high schooler Tamra stages her autobiographical Fringe show to protest being passed over for the lead in Anything Goes. A hilarious exploration of ambition, delusion, and the chaos of self-expression.

“What started as a silly comedy has turned into a deeply personal exploration of bisexuality that has meant so much to so many people,” said What Happens In The Dark playwright Kris Buxton. Director Casey Dean added, “This show is digestible and funny, but with a relevant and important message. I hope to keep taking it to new venues and refining it as we go.”

The LA Freeway Circuit will continue with future stops in North Hollywood and Santa Clarita, with more locations in development. “We want to turn LA artists into true local legends,” said Crafts.