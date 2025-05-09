LA Dept. of Cultural Affairs Partners with WACO Theater Center to Co-Manage and Co-ops of Vision Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs has announced its official partnership with WACO (Where Art Can Occur Theater Center), for the co-management and co-operation of the historic Vision Theatre, rebranded as the Vision Theatre Performing Arts Center (VISPAC), located in the vibrant South Los Angeles neighborhood of Leimert Park.

The contract between the City of Los Angeles DepartmVuent of Cultural Affairs and WACO was approved by the City Council and the Mayor of the City of Los Angeles on April 23, 2025. In addition to co-managing and co-operating the venue with the Department of Cultural Affairs, WACO will offer world-class programming including stage plays, dance performances, and music concerts showcasing local talent, as well as internationally renowned artists, motion picture screenings, youth arts education, community engagement opportunities and unique in-house programming.

Since its acquisition by the City of Los Angeles in 1999, the Vision Theatre has undergone extensive renovations and restoration totaling $39 million. With the goal of providing premier artistic performances, VISPAC will serve as a significant cultural anchor and artistic hub for the City of Los Angeles, as well as a major national and international theatrical destination.

WACO, a non-profit organization founded in 2016, has produced and presented award-winning and critically acclaimed works by an array of multidisciplinary artists in the performing and visual arts in Los Angeles. WACO's signature education programs provide opportunities for young people through mentorship, and general audiences through public dialogue.

"I want to thank WACO for partnering with the city in this important effort to revitalize the Vision Theater - a historic and iconic community space that has been closed for too long," said Mayor Karen Bass. "With experience in the performing arts, WACO will execute and enhance the vision to highlight the vast creative and artistic visions of artists and youth throughout the city. We will continue to support creative expression."

"The Vision Theater is a part of the cultural legacy of South Los Angeles, and I am proud that the City is taking powerful steps forward in realizing its potential," said Councilwoman Heather Hutt, Council District 10. "This partnership between WACO, an organization that is deeply rooted in the community and committed to uplifting Black voices through the arts, and the City will revitalize the theater, and create a sanctuary for creativity, education, and cultural pride right in the heart of the Tenth District."

"In the heart of Leimert Park, the Vision Theatre will once again rise as a stage for dreams, stories, and soul," said Tina Knowles, Artistic Director and Founder of WACO. "Through this partnership with the City's Department of Cultural Affairs, we are not just curating art - we are nurturing a living legacy of Black creativity, resilience, and brilliance."

"The Department of Cultural Affairs is proud to join forces with WACO Theater Center to breathe new life into the historic Vision Theatre," said Daniel Tarica, General Manager of the Department of Cultural Affairs. "Together, we will create a vibrant home for performing and visual arts that honors and uplifts Leimert Park's rich cultural legacy and champions the voices of our diverse creative communities."

Renovations for the Vision Theatre are expected to be completed by the Summer of 2025, with a grand re-opening in the Spring of 2026.

ABOUT THE CITY OF LOS ANGELES DEPARTMENT OF CULTURAL AFFAIRS

As a leading, progressive arts and cultural agency, DCA empowers Los Angeles's vibrant communities by supporting and providing access to quality visual, literary, musical, performing, and educational arts programming; managing vital cultural centers; preserving historic sites; creating public art; and funding services provided by arts organizations and individual artists.

Formed in 1925, DCA promotes arts and culture as a way to ignite a powerful dialogue, engage LA's residents and visitors, and ensure LA's varied cultures are recognized, acknowledged, and experienced. DCA's mission is to strengthen the quality of life in Los Angeles by stimulating and supporting arts and cultural activities, ensuring public access to the arts for residents and visitors alike.

DCA advances the social and economic impact of arts and culture through grantmaking; public art; community arts; performing arts; and strategic marketing, development, design, and digital research. DCA creates and supports arts programming, maximizing relationships with other city agencies, artists, and arts and cultural nonprofit organizations to provide excellent service in neighborhoods throughout Los Angeles.

For more information, please visit: culture.lacity.gov.

Comments