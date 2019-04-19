LA Children's Chorus Appoints New Executive Director

Shawn D. Ingram, a veteran arts administrator with 25 years of professional experience in nonprofit management and fundraising, has been appointed Executive Director of the renowned Los Angeles Children's Chorus (LACC), announces LACC Chair Kai Ryssdal. Ingram, who assumes his post on May 1, 2019, has been an integralpart of Arts Consulting Group (ACG) since 2015, leading the consulting firm's Contributed Revenue practice and supporting a comprehensive international roster of clients with strategic fundraising and interim management solutions. Under the auspices of ACG, Ingram, formerly a professional singer and dancer, served as Interim Director of Development at Laguna Playhouse, Interim Chief Advancement Officer at Arizona Broadway Theatre, and, most recently, Interim Executive Director at LACC. Prior to joining ACG, he was Executive Director of My Friend's Place, which serves homeless youth, and held development posts at American Repertory Theater and La Jolla Playhouse, among other positions. Led by Artistic Director Fernando Malvar-Ruiz, LACC, which annually serves 400 children ages 6 to 18, is one of the nation's premier youth choral institutions.

"I couldn't be happier to welcome Shawn Ingram to the Los Angeles Children's Chorus," says Ryssdal. "His forward-thinking leadership, exceptional communication and fundraising skills and deep commitment to the arts gave all of us on the Board of Directors great confidence that he can take LACC to the next stage in its evolution. While serving as LACC's Interim Executive Director, he particularly impressed us with his ability to invigorate and inspire board leadership and to foster and promote collaboration among all of LACC's constituents, including its board members, artistic and administrative staff, LACC members and their parents as well as the Chorus' numerous community partners."

"I am absolutely delighted to welcome Shawn to his new role at LACC," says Malvar-Ruiz. "He has demonstrated throughout his interim tenure that he has all the necessary qualities to be an extraordinary executive director. Furthermore, his kind, caring and compassionate personality is a perfect cultural fit for the LACC family. I am thrilled with this appointment, and I look forward to ushering the Los Angeles Children's Chorus into a new era of expansion and diversification with his help."

"I am truly honored to be joining the outstanding team at LACC and excited to partner with the Board of Directors and Artistic Director Fernando Malvar-Ruiz in executing a music, education and youth development program that is built locally and has national and international impact given LACC's exceptional artistic reputation and global relationships," says Ingram.

Ingram's extensive experience in nonprofit fundraising and governance in the arts and social services includes expertise in capital campaign management, donor prospecting, major donor strategy, executive search and organizational assessment. With ACG, he guided Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park through a comprehensive campaign planning and feasibility study, which culminated in his counsel on its $47.5 million capital campaign. He has presented at a diverse array of conferences, including Theatre Communications Group, Arts Reach and Association of California Symphony Orchestras.

Among other previous posts, Ingram served as Director of Development at the San Diego LGBT Community Center and Director of Development at The Trevor Project, where he helped create a new financial model to support the organization's $6 million budget. Ingram began his career in fundraising at Harvard University, including several years at the American Repertory Theater. Later, as the Director of Corporate and Foundation Development at La Jolla Playhouse, he was part of the team that helped return the organization to financial stability and bring the first national tour of RENT to the Playhouse. He also raised funds for the world premiere of Barry Manilow's Harmony as well as several seasons of the Playhouse's artistic work, including the 50th anniversary tribute to Co-Founder Gregory Peck.

Ingram currently serves as an Advisor to the San Francisco-based EACH Foundation and previously served on the board of directors for Creative Response of the Arts and Divisionary Theater in San Diego. He has performed extensively across the country as a professional singer and dancer and holds a bachelor of science in communication from Boston University.

For information on Los Angeles Children's Chorus, visit www.lachildrenschorus.com.





