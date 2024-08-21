Kyla Druckman's Bold JULIUS CAESAR Takes Center Stage in Temecula

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Written by Tom White

This September, Temecula in California will witness a theatrical event unlike any other as director Kyla Druckman, a rising star in the world of classical theater, presents her radical reimagining of Julius Caesar at the Baily Vineyard & Winery. As part of the Shakespeare in the Vines series, this production promises to be a bold and unforgettable experience, blending the timeless drama of Shakespeare with the urgent political themes of our contemporary world.

Kyla Druckman’s name has become synonymous with innovation in theater. Her ability to breathe new life into classic works has earned her acclaim on stages from London to New York, where her productions have been celebrated for their originality and insight. But it is her upcoming production of Julius Caesar that truly showcases her unique vision. This is Shakespeare as you’ve never seen it before—a fusion of ancient Rome with modern sensibilities, set against the breathtaking backdrop of Temecula’s vineyards.

“Shakespeare wrote Julius Caesar at a time of political unrest, and its themes of power, ambition, and betrayal are just as relevant today as they were then,” Druckman explains. “But to keep these themes alive, we have to reimagine them for our current moment. That’s what I’m doing with this production.”

This vision extends beyond the mere setting and into the heart of the play’s casting. One of the most striking aspects of Druckman’s Julius Caesar is her decision to cast women in roles traditionally played by men. Jill Carey Martin will portray Julius Caesar, a casting choice that brings a new dimension to the character and the play’s exploration of power dynamics. Martin’s portrayal is expected to be both commanding and nuanced, offering a fresh perspective on a role that has been interpreted by countless actors over the years.

Joining Martin are Leopold Murphy as Brutus and Janette Valenzo as Cassius, both of whom bring their own intensity to the stage, further challenging traditional gender roles and expectations. Druckman’s casting decisions are not merely symbolic; they are a deliberate attempt to explore the play’s themes through a new lens. By placing women at the center of this political drama, she forces the audience to confront their own assumptions about power, authority, and leadership.

The setting of the Baily Vineyard & Winery adds another layer of intrigue to this production. With its sprawling vineyards and rustic charm, the winery provides a stunning backdrop for the drama that unfolds on stage. The outdoor setting allows the audience to fully immerse themselves in the world of the play, creating an experience that is both intimate and grand. As the sun sets and the action heightens, the natural beauty of Temecula will meld with the tension of Shakespeare’s narrative, offering a truly unique theater experience.

But Druckman’s vision goes beyond the innovative casting and picturesque setting. Her direction is shaped by a deep understanding of Shakespeare’s text, as well as a keen awareness of its contemporary relevance. “Julius Caesar is about more than just politics; it’s about human nature, the choices we make, and the consequences of those choices,” she says. “I want the audience to see themselves in these characters, to understand that the struggles for power and control are not just things of the past—they are things we deal with every day.”

Druckman’s global experiences have informed her approach to this production in profound ways. Having studied and performed in some of the world’s most prestigious cultural centers, she brings a rich tapestry of influences to her work. This diversity of perspective is evident in every aspect of the production, from the innovative staging to the costume design, which blends elements of classical Roman attire with modern fashion. These creative choices are not just about aesthetic appeal but are also deeply tied to the themes Druckman wants to explore in this production.

The decision to bring Julius Caesar to Temecula, a region more known for its wine than its theater, is part of Druckman’s larger mission to make high-quality cultural experiences accessible to all. “I believe that great theater should be available to everyone, not just those in big cities,” she says. “Temecula is a beautiful place with a vibrant community, and I’m excited to share this production with them.”

Of course, staging a production of this scale in a non-traditional venue comes with its challenges. From coordinating logistics to adapting the set design for an outdoor environment, Druckman and her team have had to think creatively at every turn. But these challenges have only fueled her determination to create something truly special. “Theater is about overcoming obstacles and finding ways to make the impossible possible,” she says. “That’s what makes it so thrilling.”

Kyla Druckman’s Julius Caesar is more than just a play—it’s a cultural event that promises to leave a lasting impact on everyone who sees it. With its bold casting, innovative direction, and breathtaking setting, this production is poised to be one of the most talked-about theater events of the year. For those lucky enough to attend, it will be an evening of drama, intrigue, and artistry, set against the stunning backdrop of Temecula’s vineyards. As the audience watches the rise and fall of Julius Caesar, they will also be witnessing the rise of a director who is redefining what classical theater can be.

This September, Kyla Druckman invites you to experience Julius Caesar as you’ve never seen it before—a powerful, provocative, and utterly unforgettable journey into the heart of power, politics, and human ambition.

Photo Credit: Kyla Druckman

