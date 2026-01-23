Kimba Henderson's RED HARLEM to Premiere At Company Of Angels

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Based on true events when the Communist Party courted African Americans in 1932 by championing their civil rights and opposing racist injustices, four Harlemites fleeing racial injustice and the economic fallout of the great depression, win roles in a blockbuster film financed by Joseph Stalin. Once in the Soviet Union, they pursue the dreams denied them in the US, but when they discover the country is hiding a devastating secret, they'll be forced to escape it with their lives. Company of Angels presents the premiere of Red Harlem, written by playwright Kimba Henderson. Directed by Bernadette Speakes, Red Harlem opens February 14 at Boyle Heights' Company of Angels, with performances continuing through March 15. One low-priced preview takes place on February 13 at 8 p.m.

Based on true events, Red Harlem takes place during the historic time in history when the Communist Party's campaign attracted thousands of new Black members during the great depression, presenting itself as a more radical alternative to organizations like the NAACP. For many African Americans facing extreme discrimination during the Great Depression, the Communist Party's outspoken solidarity was a powerful draw.

Henderson's latest play reflects her skill for telling complex multi-character drama with humanity and humor to boot. RED HARLEM, developed with the Company of Angels' professional playwriting group, highlights the true story of the Communist Party's recruitment efforts in the 1930s by casting a propagandist film with Black performers from Harlem that was written by Langston Hughes and shot in the Soviet Union. The intersectionality of race, class, nationality, and politics are seamlessly woven into a fascinating tapestry that depicts a virtually unknown bit of history.

The Red Harlem cast includes Christopher Cassarino (Deckhand, Othello) as David; Dennis Gersten (Lear Redux, Henry IV) plays Hugh Cooper; Micah Johnson as James Ford and Ralph Bunche; Dylan Jones (4.48 Psychosis, Three Sisters) is Velma; Luis Kelly-Duarte (Twelfth Night, As You Like it) plays Shifty; Rama Orleans-Lindsay (MAS-CO-GOS, U/S Ghost Waltz) is Lenore; Claudio Parrone Jr. (The Odyssey, Cabaret) plays Misha; Fana Minea Tesfagiorgis (Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, My Fair Lady) plays Selena (understudy is Rune ValBlaine); and Ahkei Togun (The Serpent, Picnic, Kill Move Paradise) plays Will.

The creative team includes set and light designer Justin Huen; projection designer Emmanuel Munda; sound designer Jose Medrano Velazquez; Costume Designer Mylette Nora; and prop master Dana Schwartz. The production stage manager is Kallisto Teng. Dramaturg is Jennie Webb; Choreographer is Kenya Clay; Artwork Designer Ana Lucia Tucci; and Intimacy Coordinator is Joy DeMichelle. Produced by Armando Molina, Lui Sanchez, and Nakasha Norwood from Company of Angels.

Red Harlem opens on Saturday, Feb 14 at 8 p.m., with performances thereafter on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. through March 15. One preview performance takes place Feb 13 at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $10 – $30. A special Blackout Night performance with $20 tickets takes place on Saturday, February 21 to support black theater and includes a beverage and snack.