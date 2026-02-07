Kim R. Smith's ESCAPE FROM MIAMI to Play at Solofest 2026

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Kim R. Smith's one-woman show Escape from Miami will be part of this year's Solofest, with a performance on February 12 at 8 p.m. at the Whitefire Theatre.

The production is directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson.

Starting with a gruesome true-crime discovery in her backyard that would haunt her for decades, to being roofied then stalked by a machine gun-toting ex-boyfriend, a former journalist & runway model shares a darkly funny odyssey of growing up wild in the Miami fast lane with cocaine cowboys, rock stars and other dangerous wildlife!

What starts off as an escape from an unhappy home spirals into an odyssey of close encounters on the dark side of the beach. This autobiographical 60-minute solo show by Moth storyteller, author, actor, and playwright Kim Smith vividly captures the mayhem and magic of growing up in Miami during the '80s and '90s, when it was the drug and modeling capital of the United States.

Raw, darkly funny, and ultimately hopeful, Escape from Miami traces her journey from trauma to transformation, and the healing power of finally telling the tale.

Kim R. Smith is a playwright, performer, author, and former South Florida journalist whose work spans theater, memoir, and live storytelling. Her acclaimed one‑woman show Escape from Miami premiered off‑Broadway to rave reviews and now makes its West Coast debut at Solofest 2026 at the Whitefire Theatre. Her plays have been produced in New York, Boston, and New England, including the sold‑out comedic one‑act Butter and Red Shoes.

Her storytelling has been featured on The Moth Radio Hour, The Moth Podcast, and Talk of the Nation, and she performs regularly throughout New York City’s storytelling circuit. As an actor, she has appeared in indie films, music videos, and a gender‑bent Hamlet at NYC Fringe Fest. Raised in multicultural Miami and fluent in French, her work is deeply influenced by Miami’s culture, language — and disco. She is also an award‑winning global naming strategist NameGirl, and the proud mom of three Gen Z young adults.