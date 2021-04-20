Kids Horror Podcast ORIGINS UNKNOWN From Wonkybot Studios And Pinna Named Webby Award Honoree

Stewart St John's Origins Unknown, a Pinna Original series co-produced by Wonkybot Studios, has been named an Official Honoree for Best Family and Kids Podcast series in the 25th annual Webby Awards. Origins Unknown follows the lives of 16-year-old Max Emerson and his friends who must unlock the mystery behind the terrifying supernatural packages being sent to unsuspecting residents in the small town of Copper Heights.

Created, written and directed by Wonkybot co-founder Stewart St John, with a cinematic sound design by Wonkybot's Michael Plahuta, the series is produced by St John, Plahuta, Todd Fisher for Wonkybot Studios and Anne Richards for Pinna. It's an immersive audio thriller featuring over thirty voice actors from Wonkybot's incredible stable of talent, plus a fun and haunting original score by St John and Plahuta.

"It feels wonderful to know our podcast stood out amongst entries from all over the world," said series creator Stewart St John. "We're thrilled that our partners at Pinna believed in the story passionately enough to partner and co-produce the show with us, and this is validation of the work."

Originally planned as a TV series created by St John, Wonkybot pivoted Origins Unknown into an original audio thriller when asked by Pinna if they had another show following the success of Tara Tremendous: The Egyptian Curse, a stand-alone story they produced for Pinna based on Wonkybot's flagship audio series Tara Tremendous.

That season won the 2020 Parents' Choice Gold Award for Best Podcast. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, which is composed of over 2000 internet industry experts, business figures, entrepreneurs and personalities. With over 10,000 entries into the Webby Awards each year, less than 20% of entries are deemed Official Honorees. Origins Unknown is currently in its exciting second season, airing exclusively on Pinna, the audio on-demand entertainment company delivering high quality audio content for kids. Wonkybot Studios was one of the first to see the unlimited possibilities of audio storytelling back in 2015 when the company produced the first Tara Tremendous audio story. "Since then we've been building the Wonkybot brand with an audio-first strategy, telling stories that entertain and inspire," said the company's Todd Fisher.