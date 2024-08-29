Kentwood Players Presents Stephen King's MISERY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kentwood Players next production, MISERY by William Goldman, based on the novel by Stephen King, opens in two weeks! Opening night is September 13.

Based on the novel by Stephen King, MISERY is the story of a romance novelist and his number one fan. When Paul Sheldon has a serious car accident, he is lucky enough to be rescued by his number one fan, Annie Wilkes. Or is he?

Featuring Scott Batstone (U/S), Andrew Chorbi, Aaron Frank, and Juanita Guzman.

Metro Train riders can now take the K Line to Kentwood, exiting at the Westchester/Veterans station at Florence and Hindry, just a short one block walk from the Westchester Playhouse! And any Metro riders who show their Metro TAP card when purchasing a full price ticket at the box office will receive a $5 discount.

There are two free parking lots available. The small lot next to the Westchester Playhouse is reserved for handicap patrons only. The Hensel Phelps parking lot at 8330 Hindry Avenue (across the street, next to the Metro train tracks) opens an hour before each performance, closes when a performance begins, and reopens at the end of the show. Look for our placard at the entrance to the parking lot. A greeter will sometimes be available to welcome you, too!

Free street parking is available on 83rd Street and in the adjoining neighborhood. Please do not park on our block of Hindry or in the RYDER parking spaces (on 83rd across Hindry from the theater) as cars parked in these spaces will be towed away. Drivers take note of restricted left turns at the intersection of Hindry and Florence due to the train crossing. Please read all traffic and parking signs carefully.

Performance dates are September 13 - October 5, 2024. Fridays & Saturdays at 8pm - Saturdays & Sundays at 2pm. Tickets: $25 ($4 discount for seniors, students, military) Box Office: 310-645-5156 - boxoffice@kentwoodplayers.org.

