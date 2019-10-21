Ken Jeong Honored At 5th Annual CSCLA Gilda Gala

Cancer Support Community Los Angeles (CSCLA) 5th annual Gilda Gala on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the InterContinental Century City honored Ken Jeong, Dr. Annette Stanton, and Bedford Breast Center. The event benefited the comprehensive free of charge services, for cancer patients and their families, that CSCLA has provided since 1982. The annual Gilda Gala is named for the late, legendary comedian Gilda Radner, an early participant and supporter of the CSCLA mission, with the belief that no one should face cancer alone.

Comedian Alonzo Bodden, (Heavy Lightweight, Wait Wait, Don't Tell Me) master of ceremonies, kept the audience laughing, and noted that his late mother -"the funniest person in my life" - would be very proud to see him hosting a cancer support benefit. Julia Forth, CEO of CSCLA welcomed guests and invited Dr. Mitch Golant to the stage to present the "Harold H. Benjamin Award" to Dr. Annette Stanton. Professor and Chair of the Department of Psychology at UCLA, with appointments in Department of Psychiatry and Biobehavioral Sciences, the Cousins Center for Psychoneuroimmunology, and the Center for Cancer Prevention and Control Research in the Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer; Dr. Stanton is the author of over 250 published works about psychological and physical health in adults, with a focus on the experience of cancer. In accepting her award, Dr Stanton spoke movingly of her father's experience with prostate cancer, and the psychological impact upon her family.

Following dinner and a musical interlude by virtuoso violinist, Cristian Fătu, TV and radio host, Jillian Barberie (The Drive Home 790 KABC) made an emotional presentation to the doctors of Bedford Breast Center (BBC), Diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018, Barberie credits Dr. Lisa Cassileth, Dr. Leslie Memsic, Dr. Heather Richardson, and Dr. Kelly Killeen of BBC with saving her life. Bedford Breast Center treats clients from all over the world and has pioneered several innovations in treatment and surgical procedures.

A fundraising appeal followed, led energetically by international auctioneer Andrea Fiuczynski and Alonzo Bodden. Steve Shapiro, Senior Vice President, of presenting sponsor City National Bank, spoke of his experience with cancer and the importance of community support for recovery. He then introduced a hilarious and moving honoree video package about Ken Jeong. Including video greetings from some of Ken's friends and colleagues (Randall Park, Rob Riggle, Jenny McCarthy, Ron Funches, Robin Thicke, Constance Wu, "Dr Drew" Pinsky), the video touched on Ken's career, and focused on his wife Dr. Tran Ho. She was diagnosed and treated for an aggressive form of breast cancer shortly after giving birth to the couple's twin girls, at the time that Jeong was filming The Hangover.

Following that introduction, Alonzo Bodden announced surprise guest Awkwafina, would present the Gilda Award: Community Champion to Ken Jeong. The two became close friends during the production of Crazy Rich Asians. Calling him her "Papafina", Awkwafina spoke of Ken's special fitness to be the recipient of a Community Champion award. In a heartfelt acceptance speech, Ken said that his wife's recovery from an extremely aggressive cancer, was a miracle. He spoke of his love and pride in his wife - "the strongest person that I know" - and acknowledged that the warm support from castmate Bradley Cooper and producer Todd Phillips, from fellow comic Mike O'Connell, and from a wide circle of friends and colleagues present at the Gala, was critically important to his family during the overwhelming cancer experience. Tran is now 11 years cancer free. Jeong is committed to bring increased awareness to cancer causes and provide support to patients and caregivers affected by a diagnosis.

Following the program, guests attended the Gilda Afterhours Comedy Show, hosted by Zoe Rogers, featuring comics Jenny Yang, Chris Bryant, Tamer Kattan, and a surprise set by Ken Jeong. The show played to an enthusiastic overflow crowd in the Glass Lounge.

"The power of humor and joy to lift spirits, promote wellbeing, support mental health, and buoy recovery efforts was well known by our founder Dr. Harold Benjamin. An early CSCLA community member, Gilda Radner, leaves a legacy of joyful living that we never lose sight of," said Julia Forth, CEO, CSCLA. "It's wonderful to see people laughing and getting to know one another, in support of such an important cause."

About the Cancer Support Community Los Angeles

CSCLA's mission is to ensure that all people impacted by cancer are empowered by knowledge, strengthened by action and sustained by community. Cancer Support Community Los Angeles offers 100% free of charge invaluable emotional and psychological support and healthy life-style services, including education, child and family programs and social activities. Cancer Support Community was founded in 1982 in Santa Monica, California by Dr. Harold and Harriet Benjamin as The Wellness Community. In 2009, The Wellness Community and Gilda's Club Worldwide joined forces to become the Cancer Support Community. The combined organization provides the highest quality social and emotional support for people impacted by cancer through a global network of 175 locations, including CSC and Gilda's Club centers, health-care partnerships, and satellite locations and vibrant online and telephone communities, touching more than one million people each year. The American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer and the Institute of Medicine advocate that services provided by CSC are an integral part of quality "patient-centered" cancer care.





