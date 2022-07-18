Kathryn Gallagher to Join MUSIC AT THE ODYSSEY CELEBRATES STEPHEN SONDHEIM in August

Odyssey Theatre Ensemble's 'Music at the Odyssey' series, curated, directed and emceed by bass player John Snow, will celebrate late musical theater great Stephen Sondheim with special guest, Kathryn Gallagher. Gallagher is the recipient of a Grammy award (for "Best Musical Theater Album") and a Tony nomination (for "Best Featured Actress in a Musical") for her portrayal of Bella Fox in Broadway's Jagged Little Pill.

WHO:



• Featured artists: vocalists India Carney, Bella Hicks, Max Sheldon

• Special guest: Kathryn Gallagher

• House band: musical director John Snow on bass, Jake Noveck on guitar, Nathan Heldman on piano and keys; and Ana Barreiro on drums

WHEN:



Saturday, Aug. 13 at 8.p.m,

(rescheduled from Aug. 6)

WHERE:



Odyssey Theatre

2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd.

Los Angeles CA 90025

PARKING:



• $5 in the on-site parking lot

• Street parking available

TICKETS:



• All shows: $30

• Discounts available for students and seniors. Call theater for details.