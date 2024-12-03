Kalani Pe'a Brings Hawaiian Christmas Tour to the Downey Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Aloha Everywhere Concert Series will present 2025 GRAMMY-Nominated for Best Regional Roots Music Album and three-time GRAMMY Winner Kalani Pe'a with his Hawaiian Christmas Tour 2024 at the Downey Theatre on Saturday, December 14 at 7pm, bringing the best in Hawaiian music to Los Angeles. Kalani Pe'a known for singing everything from classical, musical, ballads, R&B, soul to traditional and original Hawaiian music, displaying his wide-ranging talents as a songwriter and Music Composer. His talent for lyrics is on display in his original Hawaiian songs alongside his affectionate bilingual arrangements of R&B favorites. Special guests Kumu Hula Chase Keoki Wang and Hālau Nā Mamo O Pana'ewa join Kalani Pe'a for a memorable Hawaiian Christmas show.

Spend an evening enjoying the musical spirit of the Hawaiian Islands and its welcoming aloha culture, celebrating the warmth and special ‘aloha’ of the season, sharing much-loved songs from both western and Hawaiian roots. Kalani Pe‘a is quite charismatic with a beautiful and powerful presence who will share the stage with special guests Kumu Hula Chase Keoki Wang and Hālau Nā Mamo O Pana’ewa.

Spend an evening enjoying the musical spirit of the Hawaiian Islands and its welcoming aloha culture, celebrating the warmth and special ‘aloha’ of the season, sharing much-loved songs from both western and Hawaiian roots. Kalani Pe‘a is quite charismatic with a beautiful and powerful presence who will share the stage with special guests Kumu Hula Chase Keoki Wang and Hālau Nā Mamo O Pana’ewa.

"We are excited to bring the Aloha Everywhere Music Series to Downey. Hawaiian music fans will enjoy ringing in the holidays with Kalani Pe'a as we bring culture, dance, and aloha everywhere," noted Patrick Landeza, Executive Director of HIC Lifestyle.

The Aloha Everywhere Concert Series, presented by Hawaiian Island Creations (HIC) Lifestyle, started as a small surf shop on Oahu’s Windward shore. Through a commitment to quality, service and aloha spirit, the brand has built a reputation as an icon of Hawaiian surfing recognized throughout the world. The retail chain has grown to include seventeen stores across three islands, providing authentic Hawaiian surf gear to both locals and visitors alike and they subsequently branched out into the world of presenting Hawaiian music’s top artists, bringing excellent music, cultivating community, and nurturing culture by spreading aloha everywhere.

Comments