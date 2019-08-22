KING LEAR Opens In Brand Park On September 26

The aging patriarch of a royal family is beginning to show signs of dementia, and it does not bode well for his successors. Two of his daughters manipulate his affection for their own selfish ends. His youngest daughter, whose love for him is the most true, will not flatter him and will consequently be made to suffer. In the wake of his inability or unwillingness to rule as he must, two families will be thrown into turmoil that threatens to tear them apart.

That is the basic plot of King Lear, presented in modern dress for a contemporary audience. What happens to a family when its leader becomes too incapacitated to guide it?

Carl Weintraub portrays Lear. The cast also includes Veronica Maccari, Chineze Enekwechi, Jasmine Ilarde, Jennifer Ashe, Carlo D'Alba, John Ogden, Kelton Jones, Madison Young and Massimo Napoli.

Rebecca Lynne, the Founder and Artistic Director of Dean Productions Theatre Company, helms this production. She has previously directed in New York, Washington D.C, London, Bali, New Jersey and California. Her previous directing credits include The Chekhov Comedies, The Tempest, The Importance of Being Earnest, The Comedic Tragedy of Macbeth, The 39 Steps, A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Last Five Years, Into the Woods, The Lady of Shallot, Love's Labours Lost, The Mikado, The Ghost Sonata: The Opera, much more.

The Ewings, Carringtons and Lyons have nothing on the Lear family. Come SEE WHY King Lear has endured for over four centuries as the ultimate family drama.

Brand Park, 1601 W. Mountain Ave., Glendale, CA 91201. Ample onsite free parking. This is an outdoor venue, so dress warmly, as the nights are cool. Picnicking is permitted. Bring a blanket or small chair. September 26- October 19, 2019. Thursdays through Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. Reservations: Www.deanproductionstheatre.com





