Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

KIKI FUNNY MAMA'S NIGHT OUT Comes to Lyd & Mo Studio Gallery This Week

pixeltracker

The performance is on Friday, March 4th.

Mar. 1, 2022  

KIKI FUNNY MAMA'S NIGHT OUT Comes to Lyd & Mo Studio Gallery This Week

Celebrate Women's History Month with "Kiki Funny Mama 's Night Out!" Brought to you by CRAZY WOKE ASIANS founder Kiki Yeung.

The show features 7 female comedians from Los Angeles plus special guests TBA! Featuring Kiki Yeung (New York Comedy Festival, WhoHaha, Laugh Factory, Sweet and Sour Chicks), Jessica Winther (The Comedy Store, Laugh Factory, Laugh After Dark), Kari Assad (Whohaha, 208 Comedy Festival, 1000 Laughs Comedy Festival), Sayaka Miyatani (Flappers, Best of Fest CWA Comedy Festival, Haha Comedy), Rochelle Marie (Laughter Heals, Improv, Flappers) and Yuchao Mi (Tik Tok, The Comedy Chateau). Hosted by Pooja Mallipamula (Best of Fest CWA Comedy Festival).

The performance is on Friday, March 4th, at Lyd & Mo Studio Gallery. 27 N Mentor Ave, CA 91106. Doors opens at 7:30PM. Show at 8PM.

ADMISSION: 18 and up. $18 advance, $20 at the door. Guests must show proof of vaccination and ID upon entry, medical or religious exemptions must show a negative covid paper test within 72 hours.

For reservations please visit: www.crazywokeasians.com (tickets can only be reserved ahead of time online via link or website, or bought on the day at the door. Details on website: www.crazywokeasians.com Questions? Email: crazywokeasians@gmail.com.



Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Beetlejuice Day-O Face Mask
Beetlejuice Day-O Face Mask
Oklahoma! Chicks Face Mask
Oklahoma! Chicks Face Mask
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Top Hat Keychain
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Top Hat Keychain

More Hot Stories For You

  • Roxy Regional Theatre Presents Tony Kushner's ANGELS IN AMERICA, Part One: Millennium Approaches, March 11 - March 26
  • Frist Art Museum Board Of Trustees Names New Executive Director
  • OZ Arts Nashville Presents PORTALS: A Performance Party
  • The Williamson County Performing Arts Center To Present Nashville Irish Step Dancers And More