KIKI FUNNY MAMA'S NIGHT OUT Comes to Lyd & Mo Studio Gallery This Week

Celebrate Women's History Month with "Kiki Funny Mama 's Night Out!" Brought to you by CRAZY WOKE ASIANS founder Kiki Yeung.

The show features 7 female comedians from Los Angeles plus special guests TBA! Featuring Kiki Yeung (New York Comedy Festival, WhoHaha, Laugh Factory, Sweet and Sour Chicks), Jessica Winther (The Comedy Store, Laugh Factory, Laugh After Dark), Kari Assad (Whohaha, 208 Comedy Festival, 1000 Laughs Comedy Festival), Sayaka Miyatani (Flappers, Best of Fest CWA Comedy Festival, Haha Comedy), Rochelle Marie (Laughter Heals, Improv, Flappers) and Yuchao Mi (Tik Tok, The Comedy Chateau). Hosted by Pooja Mallipamula (Best of Fest CWA Comedy Festival).

The performance is on Friday, March 4th, at Lyd & Mo Studio Gallery. 27 N Mentor Ave, CA 91106. Doors opens at 7:30PM. Show at 8PM.

ADMISSION: 18 and up. $18 advance, $20 at the door. Guests must show proof of vaccination and ID upon entry, medical or religious exemptions must show a negative covid paper test within 72 hours.

For reservations please visit: www.crazywokeasians.com (tickets can only be reserved ahead of time online via link or website, or bought on the day at the door. Details on website: www.crazywokeasians.com Questions? Email: crazywokeasians@gmail.com.