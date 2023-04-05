Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Juliet Mills and Maxwell Caulfield in PRIN at Theatre 40 This Month

Performances are April 28 and 29, 2023.

Apr. 05, 2023  

The egocentric and eccentric heroine of this play is principal of a teachers' college in England. She fights with every fiber of her being against mediocrity in public education and in the world in general. Her world is falling apart: the Directors plan to merge the school with the local Polytechnic, giving her a faculty chair but no authority. Prin is also on shaky grounds with her lover, a shy, quiet woman who wants to marry the science teacher. While Prin lords it over one and all, one and all are making plans to be free from her. Prin emerges as a character whose noble ideals are doomed by her arrogant insensitivity.

Juliet Mills stars as Prin. A member of a celebrated show business family, she is a star of stage, screen and television. She was nominated for a Tony Award for Five Finger Exercise, won the Emmy Award for QB VII, was nominated for the Emmy for her roles in Nanny and the Professor and Passions and was nominated for a Golden Globe for her work in Avanti!, a movie in which she starred opposite Jack Lemmon and was directed by Billy Wilder. This year, she appears in Embryo, a sequel to her 1974 hit movie Beyond the Door.

Maxwell Caulfield stars as Dr. Boyle. He appeared on Broadway in An Inspector Calls and Chicago, and married Juliet Mills after appearing with her in a production of The Elephant Man. Caulfield first came to the nationwide attention of American audiences as the star of the film Grease 2 and on television as Miles on Dynasty and The Colbys. He starred on British TV in Casualty and Emmerdale. He recently appeared on American TV in American Horror Story: Double Feature and in Pam and Tommy.

In addition to Mills and Caulfield, the cast of Prin also includes Ivy Khan, Ann Hearn Tobolowsky, Joe Clabby and David Hunt Stafford.

Jules Aaron directs. Jules is one of Los Angeles' most honored directors, the recipient of over thirty awards for his work directing over 250 stage and television productions. His recent directing credits for Theatre 40 include FIFTEEN men in a Smoke-Filled Room, 26 Pebbles, Mr. Pim Passes By, Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Jersey Lily, Separate Tables, A Shred of Evidence, Rod Serling's Patterns and the West Coast Premiere of The Consul, the Tramp and America's Sweetheart.

Playwright Andrew Davies is the author of 17 plays, of which Fearless Frank and Rose were produced on Broadway. An exceptionally prolific writer for British television, he is also known for his screenplays, including The Tailor of Panama, Bridget Jones' Diary and Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason.

Proceeds from the staged readings of Prin will be used to further the artistic endeavors of Theatre Forty, a non-profit organization. Theatre Forty is Beverly Hills' professional theatre company.




