El Portal Theatre to Present MY BUDDY: THE OTHER SIZE OF OZ Starring Kiki Ebsen

El Portal Theatre will present ‘My Buddy: The Other Side of Oz,’ starring Kiki Ebsen. This funny, nostalgic, musical and emotionally moving tribute to a great dad and Hollywood icon will take place Father’s Day weekend, June 15 at 7 pm, and June 16 at 2 pm, at the historic El Portal Theatre’s intimate Monroe Forum in the NOHO Arts District, North Hollywood, CA.

The ultra-entertaining music-infused show is about Buddy Ebsen, the beloved star of stage, TV, and films. Kiki promises most folks will see her father’s story as evocative for their own emotional trek with their dads.

The cabaret-style jazz show features many personal and fascinating showbiz stories. Kiki explores the unexpected journey of her father’s 70-year career. Buddy’s impressive credits include starring in The Beverly Hillbillies, Barnaby Jones, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Davy Crockett, and Captain January with Shirley Temple. Under the direction of Walt Disney he pioneered the animated Dancing Man. He also has a shocking connection with The Wizard of Oz as the original choice for the Tin Man. Kiki frames all these tales with vintage clips and memorable songs supported by great jazz musicians.

Highlights from the show will be Kiki singing “Moon River,” a nod to the heartbreaking role Buddy had opposite Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s. And of course there’s the fun theme from The Beverly Hillbillies, the classic TV comedy that’s as timeless as its star Buddy Ebsen.

Kiki reveals, “He looked forward in life and allowed his spirituality to come through in his art. That’s what I absorbed from him. Despite the complexities of our relationship, I will always treasure the moments we shared. He was a truly legendary actor who made a lasting impact on the entertainment industry. Father's Day is a time for me to look back on the connection we had and to honor the influence he had on my life.”

Kiki Ebsen’s My Buddy: The Other Side of Oz will play over Father’s Day weekend, Saturday, June 15 at 7 pm, and Sunday, June 16 at 2 pm, in the Monroe Forum at the historic El Portal Theatre, 5269 Lankershim Blvd. in the NOHO Arts District, North Hollywood, CA.

For tickets and information call 818-508-4200 or order online at www.elportaltheatre.com.

