Photos: Collaborative Artists Ensemble Presents THE ECCENTRICITIES OF A NIGHTINGALE By Tennessee Williams

Presented at The Sherry Theatre, 11052 Magnolia Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91601, opening Friday, May 3 at 8:00 p.m..
Collaborative Artists Ensemble presents, "The Eccentricities of a Nightingale" by Tennessee Williams and directed by Trace Oakley. See photos from the production!
Poetic, sensitive and heartbreaking in a way only Tennessee Williams can deliver, "The Eccentricities of a Nightingale" explores the complicated relationship between Alma Winemiller, “nightingale” of Glorious Hill, Mississippi, and John Buchanan, JR. Alma, daughter of the strict reverend and his erratic wife is terrified that the chance for love has passed her by and has pined for her neighbor, John, since they were children. The charming and handsome John is a promising doctor who seemingly has it all, but is somehow looking for more and needs an escape from his overbearing mother. Can their love ignite a flame or will Alma's peculiarities and the social expectations placed on John prove to be too much to overcome?
Trace Oakley directs a cast that includes Shannon Creedon Axtell, Kathy Bell Denton, Monica Mauro, Rory McLaverty, John Ogden, Daniel Pietruszka, Calliope Quinn, Jael Saran, Reagan Shen-Kao, Jason Sino, Meg Wallace and Pamela Wylie
For more information visit www.collaborativeartistsensemble.com
Rory McLaverty and Meg Wallace
Jason Sino and Meg Wallace
Jason Sino and Meg Wallace
Meg Wallace and Jason Sino
Calliope Quinn and Reagan Shen-Kao
Calliope Quinn and Reagan Shen-Kao
Meg Wallace, Jason Sino and Monica Mauro
Jason Sino and Monica Mauro
Kathy Bell Denton, John Ogden and Meg Wallace
Meg Wallace, Jason Sino, Monica Mauro and John Ogden
Jason Sino, Meg Wallace, Kathy Bell Denton, Monica Mauro and John Ogden
Jason Sino, Meg Wallace, Reagan Shen-Kao and Calliope Quinn
Shannon Creedon Axtell, Pamela Wylie, Daniel Pietruszka and Jael Saran
