Photos: Collaborative Artists Ensemble Presents THE ECCENTRICITIES OF A NIGHTINGALE By Tennessee Williams

Collaborative Artists Ensemble presents, "The Eccentricities of a Nightingale" by Tennessee Williams and directed by Trace Oakley. See photos from the production!

Presented at The Sherry Theatre, 11052 Magnolia Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91601, opening Friday, May 3 at 8:00 p.m..

Poetic, sensitive and heartbreaking in a way only Tennessee Williams can deliver, "The Eccentricities of a Nightingale" explores the complicated relationship between Alma Winemiller, “nightingale” of Glorious Hill, Mississippi, and John Buchanan, JR. Alma, daughter of the strict reverend and his erratic wife is terrified that the chance for love has passed her by and has pined for her neighbor, John, since they were children. The charming and handsome John is a promising doctor who seemingly has it all, but is somehow looking for more and needs an escape from his overbearing mother. Can their love ignite a flame or will Alma's peculiarities and the social expectations placed on John prove to be too much to overcome?

Trace Oakley directs a cast that includes Shannon Creedon Axtell, Kathy Bell Denton, Monica Mauro, Rory McLaverty, John Ogden, Daniel Pietruszka, Calliope Quinn, Jael Saran, Reagan Shen-Kao, Jason Sino, Meg Wallace and Pamela Wylie

For more information visit www.collaborativeartistsensemble.com

