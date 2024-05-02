The Ebell Of Los Angeles Reveals May Lineup

By: May. 02, 2024
The Ebell Of Los Angeles Reveals May Lineup
The Ebell of Los Angeles, a nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring women and building community through arts, culture and education, is offering a jam-packed lineup of musical and cultural programming for the month of May. The events include six live music presentations (offering a range of genres, from opera to broadway, and a concert focused on mental health), the chance to hear from two powerhouse authors on their latest works and its beloved annual tradition honoring the most important women in our lives: the Mother's Day Brunch (also featuring live music). 

“Year after year visitors–and more importantly, their moms–are delighted when they join us for our signature Mother's Day Brunch,” said Stacy Brightman, Executive Director of The Ebell of Los Angeles. “It's one of Los Angeles' most beautiful settings steeped in a longstanding tradition of honoring and celebrating women; it's almost guaranteed that guests of all ages will have a wonderful time. But the delight and entertainment don't stop there. Throughout the entire month of May, The Ebell is offering an array of musical and literary offerings that are also great for mom or any other friends looking to enjoy some thrilling concerts and conversations.”

May Events at The Ebell of Los Angeles Include: 

  • Wednesday, May 1: Live in the Lounge | In Her Key: Women's Voices of Broadway

  • Monday, May 6: Speaker Series Luncheon | When India Met the Eameses: Victoria Lautman Presents a New Aspect of Charles and Ray Eames

  • Friday, May 10: Salastina Concert: Youth at the Altar

  • Sunday, May 12: Mother's Day Brunch at The Ebell of Los Angeles

  • Sunday, May 19: The Ebell Chorale Spring Concert & Reception: “Two: A Choral Exploration of Life's Duality and Interconnectedness”

  • Sunday, May 19: Tonality Concert: "You Are Not Alone"

  • Thursday, May 23: Sarah Saturnino Opera Recital

  • Tuesday, May 28: Opera Buffs' Pre Concert Lecture & Recital for The Ballad of Baby Doe

  • Thursday, May 30: Author Talk: Shefali Luthra (Undue Burden) with Melanie Mason, presented by Writers Bloc



