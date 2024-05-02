THE CONNIE CONVERSE UNIVERSE Comes to Actors Company in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Connie Converse Universe comes to Actors Company (The Little Theatre) - 916 N. Formosa Ave., Los Angeles, Ca 90046. Performances run June 6-30.

Before the likes of Bob Dylan and Joan Baez made waves in the folk scene of the 1960s, Connie Converse quietly shared her self-penned songs amongst friends during the early 1950s.

However, her mysterious disappearance in August of 1974 left her music veiled in obscurity. It wasn't until decades later, in 2009, that the world rediscovered her haunting melodies through a viral release of her original 1954 demo recordings on Spotify.

Now, Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Hope Levy steps into the spotlight to breathe new life into Converse's evocative compositions, offering a captivating glimpse into the enigmatic world of "The Connie Converse Universe".

Play Broadway Games