THE CONNIE CONVERSE UNIVERSE Comes to Actors Company in June

Performances run June 6-30.
The Connie Converse Universe comes to Actors Company (The Little Theatre) - 916 N. Formosa Ave., Los Angeles, Ca 90046. Performances run June 6-30.
Before the likes of Bob Dylan and Joan Baez made waves in the folk scene of the 1960s, Connie Converse quietly shared her self-penned songs amongst friends during the early 1950s.
However, her mysterious disappearance in August of 1974 left her music veiled in obscurity. It wasn't until decades later, in 2009, that the world rediscovered her haunting melodies through a viral release of her original 1954 demo recordings on Spotify.
Now, Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Hope Levy steps into the spotlight to breathe new life into Converse's evocative compositions, offering a captivating glimpse into the enigmatic world of "The Connie Converse Universe".
|Test and expand your Broadway knowledge with our new game - The Broadway Match-Up! How well do you know your Broadway casting trivia?
|Play the Daily Game, explore current shows, and delve into past decades like the 2000s, 80s, and the Golden Age. Challenge your friends and see where you rank!
|How well do you know your Tony Awards history? Take our never-ending quiz of nominations and winner history and challenge your friends.
|Can you beat your friends? Play today’s daily Broadway word game, featuring a new theatrically inspired word or phrase every day!
Videos