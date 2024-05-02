YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Comes to Los Altos Stage Company This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Los Altos Stage Company will present Mel Brooks' irreverent and monsterly entertaining take on the legendary horror tale, Young Frankenstein.

The production will run for 18 performances May 31 - June 23, 2024, plus a Pay-What-You-Can Preview Night on Thursday, May 30.

Tickets are on sale now for $22.00-$45.00 at losaltosstage.org, or by calling the Box Office at 650-941-0551.

Featuring: Keith Brown, Ian Catindig, Alyson Chilton, Joey Dippel, Gwenaveire Garlick, Caitlin Gjerdrum, Keith Larson, Dave Leon, Kalyn McKenzie, Bryan Moriarty, Gwyneth Panos, Meaghan Schapelhouman, and Amy Stringer.

From the creators of the record-breaking Broadway sensation, The Producers, comes this monster musical comedy. The comedy genius, Mel Brooks, adapts his legendarily funny film into a brilliant stage creation – Young Frankenstein!

Grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced "Fronk-en-steen") inherits his family's estate in Transylvania. With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick, Igor (pronounced "Eye-gore"), and a leggy lab assistant, Inga (pronounced normally), Frederick finds himself in the mad scientist shoes of his ancestors. "It's alive!" he exclaims as he brings to life a creature to rival his grandfather's. Eventually, of course, the monster escapes and hilarity continuously abounds.

Every bit as relevant to audience members who will remember the original as it will be to newcomers, Young Frankenstein has all the of panache of the screen sensation with a little extra theatrical flair added. With such memorable tunes as "The Transylvania Mania," "He Vas My Boyfriend" and "Puttin' on the Ritz," Young Frankenstein is scientifically proven, monstrously good entertainment.

All performances are at the Bus Barn Theater in Los Altos. Wednesday through Saturday performances are at 8:00 PM; Sunday performances at 3:00 PM.

Content Advisory: Most LASC Mainstage productions contain adult-themed material and are recommended for mature audiences. If you have any questions about this particular production, please call the box office for more information at 650-941-0551.

