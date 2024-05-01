Anthony Norman, Nicole Parker & More to Star in REEFER MADNESS in LA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Returning to its birthplace on May 30th, Reefer Madness The Musical will deliver audiences a uniquely immersive production and feature additional songs and material by the original creative team.

The production will star Anthony Norman (The Prom, Dear Evan Hansen) as Jimmy Harper, Darcy Rose Byrnes (Big Shot, Sofia the First) as Mary Lane, J. Elaine Marcos (Annie, Priscilla Queen of the Desert) as Sally De Bain, and Nicole Parker (Mad TV, Wicked) as Mae Coleman.

Joining them will be Thomas Dekker (Swimming with Sharks, A Nightmare on Elm Street) as Ralph Wiley and Bryan Daniel Porter (Dog Man, Sand Land) as The Lecturer/Jack/Jesus. Rounding out the ensemble are Jane Papageorge (Hair, 44: The Obama Musical), Claire Crause (Jagged Little Pill, Drag: The Musical), Alex Tho (The Masked Singer, General Hospital), Andre Joseph Aultman (Once On This Island, Man of La Mancha), Natalie Holt MacDonald (Allegiance, Singing in the Rain), and David Toshiro Crane (Prince of Egypt, Guys and Dolls).

Directed and choreographed by Spencer Liff. Associate directed/choreographed by Maxx Reed. Book and lyrics by Kevin Murphy, book and music by Dan Studney. Produced by Kristen Bell, Christian Campbell, Alan Cumming, Andy Fickman, Kevin Murphy, America Olivo, and Dan Studney. Co-produced by Maia Falconi-Sachs, Madison Mohn, Nick Padgett, and Matthew A. Rosenthal and Executive Produced by Wendy Parker. Costume design by Max Levvit (“Pinwheel Pinwheel”) and music direction by David Lamoureux. Stage managed by Melissa Richter and Megan Crockett.

Tickets for Reefer Madness The Musical are available now for purchase HERE.

Each evening performance will be followed by an onsite afterparty at The Reefer Den where guests can continue to enjoy live music, curated cocktails, and munchies galore. Guests will also be granted access to The Victory Garden, a charming adjacent outdoor space with exciting brand activations, where they can commune with Hollywood stars under the Hollywood stars.

Standard Admission - includes entry to the experience and general seating in the Theatre (Afterparty entry available for an additional fee).

Standard Admission + AfterParty Admission - includes entry to the experience and general seating in the Theatre plus Afterparty Entry.

Premium Admission - includes entry to the experience with Premium seating at a table in the Theatre plus Afterparty entry.

VIP Admission - includes Premium entry to the experience, VIP seating at the Theatre plus Afterparty entry.

