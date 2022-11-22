Julian McMahon & Charlie Loventhal Join BOB'S HOLIDAY OFFICE PARTY Production Team

Two Hollywood notables are joining forces to produce the 25th Season of Bob's Holiday Office Party. Julian McMahon (FBI: Most Wanted / Runaways / Nip Tuck) and Charlie Loventhal (My Demon Lover / Mr. Write / Meet Market), join the Production team along with writer & producers Joe Keyes and Rob Elk. Having loved the show for over a decade, it seems to be a perfect synthesis for everyone involved in the memorable 25th Holiday Season opening December 2 - 18, 2022, at Beverly Hills Playhouse. www.onstage411.com/BHOP

How Julian And Charlie Found Bob's Holiday Office Party...

About 10 years ago Charlie was looking for a fun play to take a date to. He stumbled upon the cult favorite, Bob's Holiday Office Partyand went to see the show. It was so hilarious, that Charlie went back to see it again. He told his close friend Julian, "you have to see this show", and Julian did. He loved the show too.

Julian and Charlie met with Rob Elk and Joe Keyes and previously joined forces, producing the show at Pico Playhouse for two years, selling out every show. Once again, they have decided to produce the very special 25th Anniversary production. Julian and Charlie are currently working on both a sitcom version, and a possible Las Vegas run of Bob's.

It's clear that McMahon and Loventhal agree with what the media are saying...

ABOUT THE SHOW

L.A.s seasonal tradition is back for its 25th year! Every year, insurance agent Bob Finhead's whacked out friends and clients stop by his small-town Iowa office for their annual holiday bash. The town mayor, the sheriff, the twin farmers, the stoner, the town floozy and the pastor's wife have already RSVP'd for this year's event. But Bob has dreams of a bigger life and wants to escape their narrow-minded thinking. Will he be able to fulfill his dream of becoming a professional inventor and move to the big city, or will he come to realize how much he is the heart and soul of the town? Will any of this matter once the party starts, the bickering and fighting begins, and the drinks hit the floor?

THE TEAM BEHIND BHOP

Starring: Peter Breitmayer, Rob Elk, Mark Fite, Judy Heneghan, Andrea Hutchman, Sirena Irwin, Joe Keyes, J.P Manoux, Johanna McKay, Chloe Taylor & Pat Towne.

Written by Joe Keyes and Rob Elk

Directed by Matt Roth

Produced by Julian McMahon, Charlie Loventhal, Rob Elk, and Joe Keyes

Stage Managed by Marissa Drammissi

Set design by Amanda Knehans

Lighting design by McLoed Benson

Photography by Louisa Gauerke

Publicity by Sandra Kuker PR

JULIAN MCMAHON - Producer

Julian McMahon is widely known for his roles on highly successful television shows and films. Among his credits are Profiler, Charmed, Nip Tuck, Marvel's Runaways, and FBI Most Wanted for television and in film, Fantastic Four, Premonition with Sandra Bullock, and the just completed The Supremes at Earl's All You Can Eat for Searchlight Pictures.

Julian was a producer on the Documentary Long Shot and is currently involved as a producer on several projects including Amherst,adapted from a book by Warren Adler, author of War Of The Roses.

CHARLIE LOVENTHAL - Producer

Charlie Loventhal is a writer, director and producer. His career started working as a writer and casting Director for Brian DePalma's film Home Movies. As a director his first film, The First Time, was critically acclaimed and was the subject of three NY Times articles. His other films have featured such notable actors as Julian McMahon, Paul Reiser, Jane Leeves, Elizabeth Berkley, Aisha Tyler and Allan Tudyck. Many behind the camera talents started their careers working with Charlie, including writer Howard Morris (Grace and Frankie), Editor Greg D'Auria (Guardians Of The Galaxy) and Steven Fierberg (Entourage, Emily In Paris).

Charlie was a producer on the inspirational Documentary Long Shot, the story of the first person to play Division one Basketball with just one arm - Kevin Laue. Now going by the name of Kevin Atlas, Kevin is developing several projects with Charlie, including a Saturday morning Television show that is slated to premiere in the fall of October 2023.

Loventhal has written and directed several plays that have been produced in NY and Los Angeles. He is working with actor Julian McMahon on several projects including an adaptation of a book by Warren Adler, author of War of the Roses.

Beverly Hills Playhouse - 254 S. Robertson Blvd., Beverly Hills CA. 90211.

December 2 - 18, 2022, performances on Friday & Saturday 8pm and Sunday 7:30pm

Performances dates: Friday 12/2, Saturday 12/3, Sunday 12/4, Friday 12/9, Saturday 12/10, Sunday 12/11, Friday 12/16, Saturday 12/17, Sunday 12/18

General admission $35 / VIP tickets $40. Tickets on sale: www.onstage411.com/BHOP