Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards
Julian McMahon & Charlie Loventhal Join BOB'S HOLIDAY OFFICE PARTY Production Team

Julian McMahon & Charlie Loventhal Join BOB'S HOLIDAY OFFICE PARTY Production Team

The show runs December 2 – 18, 2022, at Beverly Hills Playhouse.

Nov. 22, 2022  

Two Hollywood notables are joining forces to produce the 25th Season of Bob's Holiday Office Party. Julian McMahon (FBI: Most Wanted / Runaways / Nip Tuck) and Charlie Loventhal (My Demon Lover / Mr. Write / Meet Market), join the Production team along with writer & producers Joe Keyes and Rob Elk. Having loved the show for over a decade, it seems to be a perfect synthesis for everyone involved in the memorable 25th Holiday Season opening December 2 - 18, 2022, at Beverly Hills Playhouse. www.onstage411.com/BHOP

How Julian And Charlie Found Bob's Holiday Office Party...

About 10 years ago Charlie was looking for a fun play to take a date to. He stumbled upon the cult favorite, Bob's Holiday Office Partyand went to see the show. It was so hilarious, that Charlie went back to see it again. He told his close friend Julian, "you have to see this show", and Julian did. He loved the show too.

Julian and Charlie met with Rob Elk and Joe Keyes and previously joined forces, producing the show at Pico Playhouse for two years, selling out every show. Once again, they have decided to produce the very special 25th Anniversary production. Julian and Charlie are currently working on both a sitcom version, and a possible Las Vegas run of Bob's.

It's clear that McMahon and Loventhal agree with what the media are saying...

ABOUT THE SHOW

L.A.s seasonal tradition is back for its 25th year! Every year, insurance agent Bob Finhead's whacked out friends and clients stop by his small-town Iowa office for their annual holiday bash. The town mayor, the sheriff, the twin farmers, the stoner, the town floozy and the pastor's wife have already RSVP'd for this year's event. But Bob has dreams of a bigger life and wants to escape their narrow-minded thinking. Will he be able to fulfill his dream of becoming a professional inventor and move to the big city, or will he come to realize how much he is the heart and soul of the town? Will any of this matter once the party starts, the bickering and fighting begins, and the drinks hit the floor?

THE TEAM BEHIND BHOP

Starring: Peter Breitmayer, Rob Elk, Mark Fite, Judy Heneghan, Andrea Hutchman, Sirena Irwin, Joe Keyes, J.P Manoux, Johanna McKay, Chloe Taylor & Pat Towne.

Written by Joe Keyes and Rob Elk

Directed by Matt Roth

Produced by Julian McMahon, Charlie Loventhal, Rob Elk, and Joe Keyes

Stage Managed by Marissa Drammissi

Set design by Amanda Knehans

Lighting design by McLoed Benson

Photography by Louisa Gauerke

Publicity by Sandra Kuker PR

JULIAN MCMAHON - Producer

Julian McMahon is widely known for his roles on highly successful television shows and films. Among his credits are Profiler, Charmed, Nip Tuck, Marvel's Runaways, and FBI Most Wanted for television and in film, Fantastic Four, Premonition with Sandra Bullock, and the just completed The Supremes at Earl's All You Can Eat for Searchlight Pictures.

Julian was a producer on the Documentary Long Shot and is currently involved as a producer on several projects including Amherst,adapted from a book by Warren Adler, author of War Of The Roses.

CHARLIE LOVENTHAL - Producer

Charlie Loventhal is a writer, director and producer. His career started working as a writer and casting Director for Brian DePalma's film Home Movies. As a director his first film, The First Time, was critically acclaimed and was the subject of three NY Times articles. His other films have featured such notable actors as Julian McMahon, Paul Reiser, Jane Leeves, Elizabeth Berkley, Aisha Tyler and Allan Tudyck. Many behind the camera talents started their careers working with Charlie, including writer Howard Morris (Grace and Frankie), Editor Greg D'Auria (Guardians Of The Galaxy) and Steven Fierberg (Entourage, Emily In Paris).

Charlie was a producer on the inspirational Documentary Long Shot, the story of the first person to play Division one Basketball with just one arm - Kevin Laue. Now going by the name of Kevin Atlas, Kevin is developing several projects with Charlie, including a Saturday morning Television show that is slated to premiere in the fall of October 2023.

Loventhal has written and directed several plays that have been produced in NY and Los Angeles. He is working with actor Julian McMahon on several projects including an adaptation of a book by Warren Adler, author of War of the Roses.

Beverly Hills Playhouse - 254 S. Robertson Blvd., Beverly Hills CA. 90211.

December 2 - 18, 2022, performances on Friday & Saturday 8pm and Sunday 7:30pm

Performances dates: Friday 12/2, Saturday 12/3, Sunday 12/4, Friday 12/9, Saturday 12/10, Sunday 12/11, Friday 12/16, Saturday 12/17, Sunday 12/18

General admission $35 / VIP tickets $40. Tickets on sale: www.onstage411.com/BHOP




A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to South Pasadena Theatre Workshop Next Month Photo
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to South Pasadena Theatre Workshop Next Month
The South Pasadena Theatre Workshop has announced a new take on, A Christmas Carol, by Charles Dickens. Set in London, 1843, the hour-long production will run weekends from December 2 to 18.
Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters Announces Pageant Legacy Society: Every Plaque Photo
Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters Announces Pageant Legacy Society: Every Plaque Tells a Story
With Giving Tuesday just around the corner, the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters celebrates the art of giving this holiday season with an opportunity to join the organization’s Pageant Legacy Society.
Tickets On Sale Now To See AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER In Dolby Vision 4K 3D At El Capitan Th Photo
Tickets On Sale Now To See AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER In Dolby Vision 4K 3D At El Capitan Theatre
Tickets are on sale now to see 20th Century Studios' “Avatar: The Way of Water” in Dolby Vision 4K 3D at the El Capitan Theatre. There will be an early screening event available at 3pm on December 15.
REDCAT Presents MY BARBARIAN: DOUBLE FUTURE, December 8-10 Photo
REDCAT Presents MY BARBARIAN: DOUBLE FUTURE, December 8-10
From Dec. 8 through 10, 2022, Roy and Edna Disney CalArts Theater (REDCAT), CalArts' center for contemporary arts in downtown Los Angeles, and Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles (ICA LA) present Double Future, a double-bill performance by L.A. collaborative theatrical group My Barbarian (Malik Gaines, Jade Gordon, and Alexandro Segade).

More Hot Stories For You


A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to South Pasadena Theatre Workshop Next MonthA CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to South Pasadena Theatre Workshop Next Month
November 22, 2022

The South Pasadena Theatre Workshop has announced a new take on, A Christmas Carol, by Charles Dickens. Set in London, 1843, the hour-long production will run weekends from December 2 to 18.
Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters Announces Pageant Legacy Society: Every Plaque Tells a StoryFestival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters Announces Pageant Legacy Society: Every Plaque Tells a Story
November 22, 2022

With Giving Tuesday just around the corner, the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters celebrates the art of giving this holiday season with an opportunity to join the organization’s Pageant Legacy Society.
Tickets On Sale Now To See AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER In Dolby Vision 4K 3D At El Capitan TheatreTickets On Sale Now To See AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER In Dolby Vision 4K 3D At El Capitan Theatre
November 21, 2022

Tickets are on sale now to see 20th Century Studios' “Avatar: The Way of Water” in Dolby Vision 4K 3D at the El Capitan Theatre. There will be an early screening event available at 3pm on December 15.
REDCAT Presents MY BARBARIAN: DOUBLE FUTURE, December 8-10REDCAT Presents MY BARBARIAN: DOUBLE FUTURE, December 8-10
November 21, 2022

From Dec. 8 through 10, 2022, Roy and Edna Disney CalArts Theater (REDCAT), CalArts' center for contemporary arts in downtown Los Angeles, and Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles (ICA LA) present Double Future, a double-bill performance by L.A. collaborative theatrical group My Barbarian (Malik Gaines, Jade Gordon, and Alexandro Segade).
Photos: In Rehearsal With (mostly)musicals: MOVING OUTPhotos: In Rehearsal With (mostly)musicals: MOVING OUT
November 21, 2022

Tomorrow night - Tuesday, 11.22.22, don’t miss music director Gregory Nabours and a lineup PACKED with talent as (mostly)musicals bids farewell to Vitello’s, our home for the past 7 years!