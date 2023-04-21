Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Julia Morizawa's Animated Short DRAGONFLY To Make Festival Premiere At 2023 Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival

The film will be screened in the "Lost and Found" animation program.

Apr. 21, 2023  

Julia Morizawa's Animated Short DRAGONFLY To Make Festival Premiere At 2023 Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival

Writer/producer/actor Julia Morizawa's compelling animated short film DRAGONFLY will make its Los Angeles Premiere at the 39th Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival on Sunday, May 7th at 8PM, at the Japanese American National Museum. The film will be screened in the "Lost and Found" animation program, depicting discarded dreams, forgotten memories, missing pieces and where it can be put back together again.

DRAGONFLY tells the story of a young girl who learns of her mother's survival of the Tokyo Firebombing on March 9-10, 1945 through the eyes of her brother's spirit. The film opens in Komoro, Japan, 1956, where 10-year-old Sumiko chases a red dragonfly through her family's farm while her mother, Yoshiko, watches from a distance. Flashback to Tokyo, 1945. Yoshiko, her husband, Susumu, and their baby boy, Kiyoshi, are forced to evacuate their home when hundreds of B-29 bombers drop incendiary bombs on the city, erupting into a massive fire. The script was awarded Best Short Screenplay by Scriptation Showcase and Screenwriting Master in 2019, and was a semifinalist or quarterfinalist in several other competitions including the Austin Film Festival, Slamdance, and WeScreenplay Diverse Voices.

The story is inspired by the little-known lives of Morizawa's maternal grandparents. While researching her family heritage, Morizawa interviewed her mother, Sumiko, and was offered very little information about her grandparents, Yoshiko and Susumu's, life during WWII, except that they were living in Tokyo but a fire forced them back to the family farm in Komoro. It wasn't until Morizawa began researching fires in Tokyo in the 1940s that she learned about the firebombing and the immensity of the tragedy. Like many adults she meets today, she had never heard of it before. In addition to being a homage to the grandparents she never met, Morizawa's intention with DRAGONFLY is to raise awareness about this event in history before it, and the people who were lost, are entirely forgotten.

Julia Morizawa is a writer/producer/actor with extensive experience in film, television, theatre and new media. Produced writing credits include the improvised feature film "JesusCat (or How I Accidentally Joined a Cult)," which was awarded Best Comedy Feature at the Asians on Film Festival in 2014 and the Movie Heroes Rising Star Award at the Action On Film Festival in 2013; the short film "Sin & Lyle," which earned her a Best Female Filmmaker nomination at the Action On Film Festival in 2007; the play "Twenty-Two," which premiered in Los Angeles in 2010; and the audio drama "American Comedy Horror Story: Orphanage," available worldwide on most podcast apps. As an actor, career highlights include: "Judas Kiss" (feature film), "Scandal" (TV), "SEAL Team" (TV), "Masha No Home" (stage), "Without Annette" (stage), "Galactic Galaxy" (new media), "Star Trek: Odyssey" (new media), and "The Bright Sessions" (fiction podcast).

DRAGONFLY is written and produced by Morizawa, with Executive Producers Brian Sturges, James Babbin, John Titchenal, Lucas A. Ferrara, Derek Kolterman and Christopher Luk. Maria Marta Linero served as the Animation Director with Eva Benitez as Lead Animator. The music is composed by Aiko Fukushima and the Sound Design by Giorgia Garcia-Moreno. The voice talent includes: Morizawa, Erika Ishii, Miya Kodama, and Thomas Isao Morinaka.

DRAGONFLY will screen on Sunday, May 7th at 8PM, at the Japanese American National Museum, 100 North Central Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012. Tickets can be purchased at: 2023 Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival Ticketing Site

 




Little Fish Theatre to Present Limited Runs Of Two Award- Winning Pieces This Month Photo
Little Fish Theatre to Present Limited Runs Of Two Award- Winning Pieces This Month
Little Fish Theatre in downtown San Pedro will present two limited-run performances of Hollywood Fringe Award-winning pieces: Di Lady Di and Queen of Fishtown.
World Premiere of BACK Porch to Open at Victory Theatre Center in June Photo
World Premiere of BACK Porch to Open at Victory Theatre Center in June
Performances of Back Porch take place on Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sundays at 4 p.m. from June 2 through July 9 at The Victory Theatre Center.
Listen: Wonkybot Sends Dr Epic Back To The 80s In Musically-Inspired Season 2 Finale; Drop Photo
Listen: Wonkybot Sends 'Dr Epic' Back To The '80s In Musically-Inspired Season 2 Finale; Drops Soundtrack EP
Wonkybot Studios has just dropped the highly anticipated season two finale of supervillain comedy series The Dr. Epicopolis & 1102 Show of Shows, alongside a soundtrack EP which includes the original song 'Supervillain' featured in the finale. Listen here!
California Repertory Company Presents DRY LAND Photo
California Repertory Company Presents DRY LAND
“Dry Land” will make its debut at the Studio Theatre on April 27th and will continue through May 6th. The opening is set for Thursday April 27th at 7:30pm.

More Hot Stories For You


TAPE A New Play Opens At Thymele Arts In Hollywood, May 12TAPE A New Play Opens At Thymele Arts In Hollywood, May 12
April 21, 2023

Tape, a play written by Stephen Belber. Directed by J.C. Gafford. Produced by Harry, Summer, Joe Clabby and Sarah Finn at Thymele Arts, 5481 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood, CA 90029.
Celebrate The 40th Anniversary Of 'Star Wars With RETURN OF THE JEDI At The El Capitan TheatreCelebrate The 40th Anniversary Of 'Star Wars With RETURN OF THE JEDI At The El Capitan Theatre
April 21, 2023

The El Capitan Theatre is celebrating the 40th Anniversary of Lucasfilm's “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi” with an opening night fan event and a Trilogy Day. All tickets for “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi” are on sale now.
Julia Morizawa's Animated Short DRAGONFLY To Make Festival Premiere At 2023 Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film FestivalJulia Morizawa's Animated Short DRAGONFLY To Make Festival Premiere At 2023 Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival
April 21, 2023

Writer/producer/actor Julia Morizawa's compelling animated short film DRAGONFLY will make its Los Angeles Premiere at the 39th Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival on Sunday, May 7th at 8PM, at the Japanese American National Museum. The film will be screened in the 'Lost and Found' animation program, depicting discarded dreams, forgotten memories, missing pieces and where it can be put back together again.
Little Fish Theatre to Present Limited Runs Of Two Award- Winning Pieces This MonthLittle Fish Theatre to Present Limited Runs Of Two Award- Winning Pieces This Month
April 21, 2023

Little Fish Theatre in downtown San Pedro will present two limited-run performances of Hollywood Fringe Award-winning pieces: Di Lady Di and Queen of Fishtown.
World Premiere of BACK Porch to Open at Victory Theatre Center in JuneWorld Premiere of BACK Porch to Open at Victory Theatre Center in June
April 21, 2023

Performances of Back Porch take place on Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sundays at 4 p.m. from June 2 through July 9 at The Victory Theatre Center.
share