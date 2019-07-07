Joe Mantegna and Ronnie Marmo Present the World Premiere Of SELF-INJURIOUS BEHAVIOR At Theatre 68

Executive producers Ronnie Marmo and Joe Mantegna, along with Theatre 68 and producers Laura Buchwald and Bren Rapp presents the world premiere of Jessica Cavanagh's Self-Injurious Behavior. Directed by Marianne Galloway and presented in Special Partnership with Autism Works Now. The show, which had a workshop at Theatre Three (Dallas) in May 2018 and then an off-Broadway showcase in April, will have its official world premiere September 6, 2019, with previews beginning Aug. 30, at Theatre 68 Los Angeles.

The play, based on Cavanagh's real-life experience as the mother of a severely autistic child, will again star Cavanagh, and Jude Segrest as her character's son, as well as Madison Calhoun from the Dallas and NYC cast. The rest of the ensemble will be recast. Cavanagh has captured a voice that speaks to the power within us all to not only cope with our own "unimaginables" but to continue to live, making this a story not only about autism and motherhood, but about the resilience of the human spirit.

Along with Cavanagh, who will be reprising her lead role, Dallas based youth actor, Jude Segrest will again take the stage as Benjamin and Madison Calhoun will also round out the members of the original Dallas (and NY) cast anchoring the Los Angeles production. The rest of the ensemble hails from LA, New York and Portland. One of the most sought after directors in Dallas, Marianne Galloway, will again helm the project as director, having helped shaped the work in that capacity since its inception. Producing powerhouse, Bren Rapp, who has shifted her focus from mounting work in Dallas to getting Dallas based projects on their feet in larger commercial markets continues to forge a path for the work, with the addition of New York based novelist and editor, Laura Buchwald, as a producer.

The connection for this team is Dallas-based Bren Rapp, who produced both Lenny Bruce and Self-Injurious Behavior in New York. Rapp and NYC-based Laura Buchwald will produce SIB in LA. The production is in association with Autism Works Now.

Marmo, Mantegna and Rapp have proved a formidable team, still riding the wave of the high profile success of "I'm Not A Comedian...I'm Lenny Bruce." The one man play written by and starring Ronnie Marmo, directed by Joe Mantegna and co-produced by Bren Rapp has run for over 200 performances between Los Angeles and New York, and having recently concluded a 9 month Off Broadway stint is now gearing up for a national tour.

Joe Mantegna, whose adult daughter Mia has autism and who has participated in Autism Works Now programs explains, "It is important to understand that this is a condition that does not go away. As much as we put emphasis on the issues that happen with children, what happens to them when they become adults? They are adults a lot more years than they are children and we have to think beyond". Playwright and star Jessica Cavanagh's own son is now entering adulthood and still in group care, making the issues addressed through the production's outreach efforts a fitting continuation to her story.

Self-Injurious Behavior running dates: September 6 - 28, 2019

Previews: Aug. 30-Sept. 1, 2019 (Fri. & Sat. 8PM and Sun 2PM)

Performances will be Friday 8PM, Saturday 2PM & 8PM and Sunday 2PM

Tickets go on sale July 22 at sibonstage.com

* A percentage of all tickets sold goes to Autism Works Now.

* mature content, language, situations





