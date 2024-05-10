THE ABNORMAL HEART Comes to Hollywood Fringe in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Abnormal Heart, a new solo comedy show, has been announced as part of the 2024 Hollywood Fringe Festival. Written and performed by Parker Mills and directed by Marilyn McIntyre, there will be four performances only on Thursday 6/6 at 7pm, Friday 6/14 at 9:30pm, Wednesday 6/19 at 7pm, and Saturday 6/29 at 8:30pm. The Henry Murray Stage at the Matrix Theatre is located at 7657 Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, 90046. Tickets are $10 and may be obtained online at www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/10568. Running time is 75 minutes.



From pretending to be a born-again Christian to a short career in phone sex, to narrowly escaping death dressed as a gorilla, The Abnormal Heart is a comedic journey chronicling the adventures of a #brave, unsuccessful, middle-aged homosexual, and his lifelong search for ... something. The show celebrates the resilience of the human spirit and the idea that a heart never truly breaks, it just gets banged up a little. Mature audiences only.



Parker Mills is an actor, writer, and teacher. He has taught writing and solo performance at The Village Acting Studio and The Howard Fine Acting Studio in LA, The Penobscot Theatre Company in Maine, and worked with Homeboy Industries to create a storytelling program to help ex-gang members turn their narratives into performance pieces. A proud company member of both Rogue Machine and Pacific Resident Theatre, he has also performed at Celebration Theatre, EST LA, and most recently, Geffen Playhouse



Marilyn McIntyre has been acting professionally for five decades, playing leading roles on and Off-Broadway and with several major regional theatre companies (Alley Theatre, Walnut St. Theatre, Utah Shakespeare Festival, and more). She has garnered various awards for her work in LA including two LA Drama Critics Circle Awards, an Ovation Award (plus two nominations), LA Weekly Award and nominations for her work with the VS Theatre Co, Matrix Theatre Company, Deaf West, and Interact. Her TV credits include series regular and guest star roles on Grey’s Anatomy, Chicago Hope, LA Law, X-Files, and others. Film credits include The Amendment, 30-Love, First Daughter, Very Bad Things, and cult favorite George Lucas in Love. She has also directed several productions, workshops, and readings of original plays including The Intercession by Cybele May, Enroute by Devon O’Brien, and projects with Interact, Playwright’s Kitchen, WIT, and university and conservatory workshops and showcases.



The Abnormal Heart is produced by Dawn Sebock.

Comments