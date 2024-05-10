Gregg T Daniel to Direct THE PIANO LESSON at A Noise Within

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Gregg T. Daniel will direct The Piano Lesson, which will open at A Noise Within on October 13th, 2024 with performances running through November 10th, 2024. Tickets are sure to sell out quickly, so be sure to secure yours soon to experience this unforgettable theatrical journey.

"The Piano Lesson" a captivating story about legacy, identity, and cultural heritage unfolds in 1930s Pittsburgh, where a brother and sister are locked in a bitter dispute. At the center of their debate is a precious family heirloom-a piano with the faces of their ancestors carved into it. While one sees an important history worth preserving, the other sees the key to unlocking a brighter future. With its richly drawn characters and profound themes, Wilson's play has earned its place as a seminal work in American theater, garnering critical acclaim and numerous awards since its debut.

Known for his unparalleled vision and ability to breathe new life into classic works, Gregg T. Daniel is poised to deliver an inspiring interpretation of "The Piano Lesson" that will captivate audiences and resonate with them long after the final curtain falls. His meticulous attention to detail and deep understanding of Wilson's oeuvre promise to elevate this production to new heights, offering theatergoers a compelling and unforgettable experience.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to direct 'The Piano Lesson' said Gregg T. Daniel. "August Wilson's writing is as relevant and powerful today as it was when the play first premiered, and I am honored to be able to bring his words to life on stage."

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: https://www.anoisewithin.org/2024-25-season

Comments