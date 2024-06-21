Jodi Benson and Bill Farmer Join DISNEY '80s-'90s CELEBRATION IN CONCERT at the Hollywood Bowl

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jodi Benson, known for her iconic role as the voice of Ariel in Disney Animation’s “The Little Mermaid,” and Bill Farmer, the official voice of Goofy will join an all-star cast from Broadway, animation, film, and television for Disney ‘80s-‘90s Celebration in Concert presented by the LA Phil at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20.



The cast includes Corbin Bleu, Susan Egan, Aisha Jackson, Arielle Jacobs, Adam J. Levy, Krysta Rodriguez, alongside gospel vocalists from ‘DC6 Singers Collective’ and an ensemble of Broadway dancers. Sarah Hicks will conduct the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra with music direction by Benjamin Rauhala and choreography by Anna Aimee White.



Following last summer’s spectacular concert celebration of 100 years of Walt Disney Animation Studios, Disney Concerts, 10th & Main Productions and the Hollywood Bowl are set to return with the ultimate throwback concert celebrating the very best Disney and Pixar soundtrack hits of the ‘80s and ‘90s including songs from "Hercules," "A Goofy Movie," "Toy Story," "A Bug's Life," "The Little Mermaid," "Newsies," "Aladdin," “Hunchback of Notre Dame,” "Beauty and the Beast," "Pocahontas," "The Lion King," “Hocus Pocus,” and many more.



Tickets are on sale through the Hollywood Bowl hollywoodbowl.com. Disney ‘80s – ‘90s Celebration in Concert is part of the LA Phil-presented Hollywood Bowl 2024 Season.

