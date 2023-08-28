Jim Caruso's Cast Party Makes Debut at El Portal Theatre

Performances are Thursday and Friday, September 7 & 8, 7pm.

By: Aug. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Exclusive: First Look At OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD At Center Theatre Group Photo 2 Exclusive: First Look At OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD At Center Theatre Group
Shia LaBeouf To Make Stage Debut In David Mamet World Premiere HENRY JOHNSON Photo 3 Shia LaBeouf To Make Stage Debut In David Mamet World Premiere HENRY JOHNSON
Neil Patrick Harris to Guest Star in PETER PAN GOES WRONG at the Ahmanson Theatre Photo 4 Neil Patrick Harris to Guest Star in PETER PAN GOES WRONG at the Ahmanson Theatre

Jim Caruso's Cast Party Makes Debut at El Portal Theatre

Jim Caruso’s Cast Party, the wildly popular open mic night, will return to Los Angeles for two very special nights on Thursday and Friday, September 7 and 8, with shows at 7pm.  After dozens of appearances at Feinstein’s at Vitello’s and The Magic Castle, these shows will mark the Party’s debut at El Portal Theatre.  Pianist Billy Stritch will musical direct the impromptu performances from the baby grand

“Jim Caruso’s Cast Party” is a wildly popular weekly Open Mic Night/Variety Show that has brought Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night since 2003.  Showbiz superstars hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle.  It’s the ultimate spot to mix and mingle with show folk and the people who love them!  Showman Jim Caruso guides the entire affair with razor-sharp humor and the unbridled enthusiasm of an uber-fan.  But the real fun starts when the audience participates in the onstage festivities.  Broadway legends, jazzers, cabaret divas, starry-eyed tourists, and kids right off the bus storm the stage to entertain each other. If you have a voice, a dream, and some sheet music, your Cast Party moment awaits.

For two decades, Caruso and Stritch have taken the show on the road, celebrating talent in London, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Chicago, Austin, St. Louis, Minneapolis, Dallas, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, the Hamptons, Provincetown, Miami, Orlando, and Delray Beach, as well as special all-star events at The Town Hall and Jazz at Lincoln Center in Manhattan. 

Cast Party has been honored with four BroadwayWorld Awards, two MAC Awards, Bistro Award, and a Nightlife Award.  On the 20th Anniversary of Cast Party at Birdland, Eric Adams, the Mayor of New York City, proclaimed the date “Cast Party Day,” thanks to the show’s “tremendous contributions for our performing arts and nightlife sectors.”

The New York Times called Cast Party “show business heaven,” the Wall Street Journal claimed it is “the gold standard of open mic nights,” and Time Out New York exclaimed “this Party is a vital pulse point of the musical theater bloodstream.”

Visit CastPartyNYC.com and follow us on Instagram at @jimcarusoscastparty.

Jim Caruso’s Cast Party

Thursday and Friday, September 7 & 8, 7pm

El Portal Theatre, 5269 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood

818-508-4200 or ElPortalTheatre.com

Performers interested in singing should email caruso212@aol.com for details




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Cypress College Kicks Off Halloween Season With CARRIE Photo
Cypress College Kicks Off Halloween Season With CARRIE

The Cypress College Theatre Department is opening their new season with the horror musical, Carrie. Based on the classic '70s horror film, Carrie tells the story of a bullied teenage girl, who discovers she has special powers.

2
ACA Cinema Project to Present EMERGING JAPANESE FILMS Project Screenings in September Photo
ACA Cinema Project to Present EMERGING JAPANESE FILMS Project Screenings in September

The Agency for Cultural Affairs, Government of Japan (ACA) is sponsoring the seventh ACA Cinema Project — Emerging Japanese Films — as the cornerstone of its Japan Overseas Expansion Enhancement Project. Visual Industry Promotion Organization (VIPO) serves as the steward for the encore of this distinguished screening series.

3
The Music Center Announces Full Fall Season with Dance, and Music, Theatre Photo
The Music Center Announces Full Fall Season with Dance, and Music, Theatre

On the heels of a sizzling summer, The Music Center and its TMC Arts programming division, its resident company campus partners (Center Theatre Group, LA Opera, LA Phil and the Los Angeles Master Chorale) and Gloria Molina Grand Park are ready to embrace the fall season with an abundance of exciting and unique experiences for all Angelenos and visitors.

4
VIDEO: Go Inside the Rehearsal Room of EVERY BRILLIANT THING at The Geffen Playhouse Photo
VIDEO: Go Inside the Rehearsal Room of EVERY BRILLIANT THING at The Geffen Playhouse

Take a peek inside the rehearsal room for Every Brilliant Thing at the Geffen Playhouse in the video here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

VIDEO: Go Inside the Rehearsal Room of EVERY BRILLIANT THING at The Geffen Playhouse Video VIDEO: Go Inside the Rehearsal Room of EVERY BRILLIANT THING at The Geffen Playhouse
What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains Video
What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains
Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway Video
Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway
The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP Video
The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exorcistic The Rock Musical
The Three Clubs (6/30-9/16)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
Barnsdall Gallery Theatre (9/01-9/10)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Red Suitcase
The Broadwater Theatre Mainstage (8/10-9/03)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brisk Festival L.A. III
Morgan-Wixson Theater (8/05-9/03)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Right Is Ours!
Sierra Madre Playhouse (9/08-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hot Coffee Comedy Hour
The Broadwater Second Stage (2/25-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bach and Mendelssohn on Sept 7th
Hollywood Bowl (9/07-9/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mary Jane Girls
The Canyon – Agoura Hills (9/15-9/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# El Centro De Sur Latinx Theater Festival: Tu Hogar
A Place Called Home Bridge Theater (9/14-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# John Legend Featuring Orchestra & Gospel Choir on Sept 23rd
Hollywood Bowl (9/23-9/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You